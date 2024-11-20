"It will break Drake": Fans react as DJ Snake claims Taylor Swift will feature on Kendrick Lamar's new album

DJ Snake has recently claimed in an interview that Taylor Swift will be reportedly featured on Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album. A video of Snake's conversation is also trending on social media where he was speaking in French. The video featured DJ Snake saying after being translated into English:

"Kendrick's album. There are four or five from most art and there is a feat with Taylor Swift. World premiere. Okay, we'll go ahead. Leak for leak at least something else. I have another phone. What is it?"

Notably, Swift and Lamar have not shared any response to the reports until now and they are yet to confirm the collaboration from their side. However, the artists have previously worked together on a single called Bad Blood, which reached on top of the Billboard charts in 2014.

The news comes after Kendrick Lamar's dispute with Drake earlier this year. The rappers were spotted releasing several diss tracks targeted at each other, starting with Drake's Push Ups in April 2024. This was followed by Taylor Made Freestyle, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Family Matters, and more.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter) to react to the report of Taylor Swift's collaboration with Lamar. One of them also wrote:

"It will break Drake."

More responses continued below the post, with a few people addressing their excitement for the song.

"We will be streaming", a user on X wrote.

"It better be a single", a netizen mentioned on X.

"This would be Epic", another reaction reads.

However, others were seemingly not excited about the collaboration, with a user criticizing Snake for making the claims without any confirmation.

"Like we care", one of the reactions stated.

"He should've let them announce it… attention seeker", an X user wrote.

Taylor Swift had previously praised Kendrick Lamar for re-recording Bad Blood

Back in October last year, Taylor Swift shared a few photos on her Instagram page, starting with a snap where she was posing with Kendrick Lamar. The post even included a cover of the deluxe edition of her album 1989.

Swift appreciated Lamar in the caption for creating and recording his verses on the remix of their collaborative single, Bad Blood, for 1989. She described it as "one of the most inspiring experiences" of her life and added:

"I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him. Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line 'you forgive, you forget, but you never let it… go!', I smiled."

Following the release of Bad Blood in 2014, Kendrick Lamar spoke to reporters in an interview, appreciating Taylor Swift for supporting his music and the hip-hop culture. He further stated:

"There's really no gap. It's music and it feels good."

Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department has broken various records this year and remained on top of the US Billboard 200 for several weeks.

