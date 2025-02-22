"He just hit the reset button on 50's petty clock" — Internet reacts as Lil Meech shares photo with Rick Ross amid 50 Cent beef

Lil Meech has reignited his feud with 50 Cent after being seen hanging out with Rick Ross and Floyd Mayweather. The BMF star took to Instagram to pose alongside Ross and Mayweather at Lucky Strike in Miami.

Ad

According to TMZ, Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., met up with Mayweather to gift him a package from an upcoming Red Letters and Wonce collaboration. Complex further reported that Big Meech also joined the trio via video call.

50 Cent’s relationship with Big Meech and the Flenory family turned sour after the latter was seen spending time with Cent's longtime rival, Rick Ross. According to Vibe, Cent later took to social media to accuse Big Meech of being a “rat” and threatened to expose his alleged dealings with federal informant Tammy Cowins, who is also a producer of the BMF show.

Ad

Ad

Netizens could not believe that Lil Meech added fuel to the fire by posing alongside Ross and Mayweather, whom Cent is feuding with. One netizen commented:

Netizen reacts to Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s recent Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Several others expressed similar sentiments about how 50 Cent was going to take to social media to react to viral photos. Some reactions read:

Ad

Netizens react to Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s recent Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Just days prior, 50 Cent took to Instagram to allege that he had sent Lil Meech to rehab for his alleged drug use. He also accused Big Meech of influencing his children’s addictions. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

Netizens react to Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s recent Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

For those uninitiated, Big Meech was arrested in 2005 and sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering. He has since been released and is now serving the rest of his sentence in a halfway house. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

Netizens react to Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s recent Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

50 Cent takes to Instagram to react to Lil Meech’s post

After Lil Meech posted photos of himself hanging out with 50 Cent’s rivals, the latter took to social media to troll the Flenory family. He shared a clip of Lil Meech having a conversation with Rick Ross. Fif wrote in the caption of the Instagram post:

Ad

“He said yo tell ya pop’s, I’m a look out. What’s the address, I’m a send some wings over there. LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @50centaction”

50 Cent also recently took to Instagram to discuss one of the reasons his relationship with Big Meech went sour. While discussing allegedly sending Lil Meech to rehab, Fif wrote on Instagram:

“Thought about it. I think [Big Meech] was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship.. I’m telling MeMe don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew.”

Ad

Ad

TMZ reported that Lil Meech and his associates believe that the feud with Fif will resolve itself. They also reported that Lil Meech believes that Fif is targeting his family as Big Meech is free from prison and Fif can no longer make money off of them.

At the time of writing, Fif had not reacted to these claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback