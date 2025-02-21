"I See Why 50 Keeps Heavy Security"—Internet reacts as 50 Cent creates GoFundMe page to "help Big Meech pay his bills"

Netizens have reacted to 50 Cent starting a GoFundMe fundraiser in the name of Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr., professionally known as Big Meech. In recent weeks, the G-Unit boss has taken several digs at Meech, especially after the latter clicked a photo with Rick Ross in January.

On February 21, 2025, 50 Cent took to Instagram to post about a GoFundMe donation in the name of Big Meech. Originally organized by Cory Smith, the donation had a goal of $10,000 and was captioned:

"Help Big Meech pay his bills"

The description said:

"Big Meech, who co-founded the notorious organization Black Mafia Family, was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons late last year in 2024. When Meech came home, he had a big homecoming concert planned to make some money and celebrate his release. Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, the concert was cancelled! Meech currently needs help paying his bills. Any help will be much appreciated!"

The post went viral on Instagram and has amassed over 50k likes at the time of writing. Several users on various social media sites opined on 50 Cent's post where he's seemingly trolled his longtime adversary.

Some comments on X read:

"I see why 50 keep heavy security," a user commented.

"Since I was a lil kid I was hearing about this Big Meech character all for him to go out like this LMAOOO," another wrote.

"Imagine coming home to be met with 50 Cent dragging you like this? At this point, Big Meech might as well fold and accept donations because Curtis isn't over until he apologises," commented another user on X.

"50 is playing with fire. This ain't a movie. These real black men that done hard time and got alot of respect in the streets and in prison. All this messy shit ppl entertained by is a trigger for somebody else. It's all fun and games, trolling and entertainment till somebody gets dropped," wrote a user.

One user claimed that the trolls were a "waste of time," imploring 50 Cent to announce his "next big show."

"Corny and a waste of time. 50 where is the next big show?!? Like what are you doing ??" the user wrote.

"50 talk mad shit but ain’t fought nobody! Can I see him shoot a fair one with ANYONE? I’m dead serious. Maino really puts hands on cats. 50 is internet Gangsta who been hiding behind security too long. I’m remember Master P took his heart on rap city. Sucka!" wrote another.

"Meech have to tread lightly being on federal parole believe me, they violate you quick and send you back so he has to be careful stay off the net some people act like they want too see him go back," warned a person on X.

Some other comments on X read:

"Now mind u this all started with him meeting up with Rapper Ricky Rozay, it literally had nothing to do with 50," a user announced.

"He trying to get Big Meech to respond with a threat ! That’s some snake shit," wrote another.

"Imagine being a street legend only to come home and all that be discredited because of 1 picture smh," inferred a person on X.

Big Meech has yet to comment on the abovementioned Instagram post by 50 Cent.

Rick Ross seemingly responds to 50 Cent after G-Unit boss alludes to his beef with Big Meech

2022 InvestFest - Source: Getty

On January 23, 2025, Rick Ross posted a photo with the Black Mafia Family boss Big Meech on his Instagram account. Following the association, 50 Cent took a dig at Big Meech and likened him to a rat in an Instagram post on February 3, 2023.

For the unversed, 50 Cent and Rick Ross have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to early 2009, as per a report by Billboard. The G-Unit boss has been known to take shots at people who associate themselves with Rick Ross, and Big Meech is the latest addition to the list.

In a recently posted video, Ross seemingly mocked 50 Cent and said:

"N***a took a picture with Rick Ross. You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down. Biggest boss, I've been separating myself from these broke n****s cos they don't understand the rules to the streets."

Rick Ross continued:

"You understand, don't no n***a owe you nothing, homie. N***a don't owe you nothing. Y'all get money to gather. Y'all n****s get money, keep moving. All that extra sh*t, you n****s don't even have a relationship with your own brothers, n***a, your own mothers and fathers."

Seemingly calling himself "the boss," Rick Ross implored 50 to see him if the latter needed a loan.

Big Meech and 50 seemingly had an amicable relationship after the former was released from prison. However, the terms soured after Meech took a photo with Rick Ross in January. Soon after, Rick Ross posted a photo of a rat with the caption, "I think I'm Big Meech."

