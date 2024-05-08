Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans create fake GoFundMe campaigns amid ongoing rap beef

The ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has led to both rappers' fans creating fake GoFundMe campaigns to make fun of the artists. The rivalry between the popular artists reignited earlier this year in March.

As per TMZ, alleged fans of Lamar have created several fake GoFundMe campaigns directed at Drizzy over the last few days. The fund campaigns called Drake as "finished" and urged people to raise money for his 'funeral.'

There are other campaigns directed towards Kendrick Lamar, claiming to raise money so that the artist gets more studio time. As per Hot New Hip Hop, some of the fundraises are titled "Support Kendrick Lamar's Studio Time for the Ultimate Diss T", "Join the Love Fund for Drake's Send-Off", and "RIP Drake(champagnepapi): Fans Unite in Grief."

GoFundMe Campaign Against Drake (Image via GoFundMe)

GoFundMe is working to remove some of these fake fundraisers as they go against the website's terms and conditions, as per TMZ.

GoFundMe is reportedly taking strict action to remove fake fundraisers about Drake and Kendrick Lamar

According to TMZ, GoFundMe is taking strict action to remove the fake fundraises circulating on the internet amid Drake and Lamar's rap battle. The platform has removed the campaigns swiftly from the website, although screenshots of the same have been circulating on social media.

Some of the fundraisers have set real fundraising targets to amounts like $10,000, and $616,000, which is allegedly a play on Lamar 6:16 in LA diss track.

However, a spokesperson for the platform has told TMZ that no money was raised from these jokingly created fake fundraisers. The spokesperson also said GoFundMe is "monitoring the platform" to prevent such incidents in the future. He said:

"We can confirm we are monitoring the platform for related fundraiser starts and will remove any that have not been authorized by the recipient of the funds. $0 has been raised. We have zero tolerance for the misuse of our platform."

One of the fundraisers was fakely attributed to an organization called "Kendrick Lamar," claiming that it was raising funds for an "ear surgery" after hearing "trash music." It conceded that "this is a joke but Drake’s music is dogsh*t."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud so far explored

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has been going on for a while, with Drizzy adding fuel to the fire with his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6. The feud has been going on for over a decade and was reignited on March 22, 2024, when Lamar collaborated and released the song Like That with Future and Metro Boomin.

In the song, Lamar indicated that he was not part of a "Big Three" with Drake and J Cole, but he's just by himself. The Canadian rapper responded with another diss track titled Push Up on April 13. He also released his next diss track soon after, Taylor Made Freestyle, which featured AI-generated verses of Lamar's idols, Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

Drake mentioned Taylor Swift in the song, allegedly implying that Lamar was late in replying to his previous diss track as he did not want to compete with Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. He rapped:

"Now we gotta wait a f*cking week cause Taylor Swift is your new top, and if you boutta drop, she gotta approve."

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar responded to both of Drake's diss tracks with Euphoria. Before Drizzy's response came, Lamar dropped another track on May 3, titled 6:16 in LA. The veteran rapper also had to remove Taylor Made Freestyle from all platforms, as Tupac's Estate threatened to sue.

On the same date, Drake responded to Lamar with an eight-minute track Family Matters. Kendrick Lamar released two tracks in response on May 4, titled Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us.

Finally, Drizzy released his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6 on May 6. Kendrick Lamar is yet to respond to the God's Plan singer's alleged accusations as of writing.