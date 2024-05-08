“She's such a great, great writer” — Keith Urban gushes about Taylor Swift’s TTPD and his obsession with Ariana Grande’s We Can't Be Friends

Somebody Like You singer Keith Urban recently announced a ten-show residency called "High," which will take place at Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater in Las Vegas.

In an interview with People announcing his residency, Keith also gave statements of praise for Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. The Fighter singer showcased his side as a Swiftie (Taylor Swift’s fandom name) and complimented Taylor’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Keith Urban stated:

“I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary. There's really no adjectives for it. She's such a great, great writer. So this new album is just more proof of that in really great ways.”

Additionally, Keith also complimented Ariana Grande's latest release, We Can't Be Friends, from her album Eternal Sunshine by mentioning that he plays the song "over and over and over." Keith stated:

“I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit.”

"They don't sound like anyone" — Keith Urban compliments Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Keith Urban has been vocal about his praise for other artists, and he described Ariana Grande’s We Can’t Be Friends as his “absolute current obsession” at the moment and stated that the song has “celestial magic.”

Grande recently performed at the Met Gala on May 6, 2024, which Urban Keith and wife Nicole Kidman attended among other celebrities. Stating that Ariana Grande has always possessed a unique vocal gift, Keith called her a “phenomenal writer and producer."

He said that it was easy for him to stumble upon the Side to Side singer’s new album and that he was interested in it even before it was released.

The You'll Think of Me singer commented on his liking for Grande and her talent, wherein he mentioned that he has always liked the 7 Rings singer and that Grande "doesn’t sound like anyone,” including Taylor Swift, in the same category of singers.

Complimenting both Swift and Grande, Keith Urban told People:

“ I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don't sound like anyone."

While Keith complimented Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, this is not the first time he has praised the Blank Space singer. In May 2023, Keith Urban attended Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field with his wife, Nicole Kidman.

He uploaded clips of the concert on TikTok with the caption “We love ya @TaylorSwift,” and the duo could be seen enjoying songs like Style and Blank Space.

Commenting on witnessing the "Eras Tour" performance, Keith Urban told People that they had the best time at the concert. He also mentioned that he had anticipated it to be amazing, but it was on a whole other level, and that Taylor Swift is at the top of her game. Keith said that the "Eras Tour" was “the best of the best.”

Married to actress Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban mentioned in his interview that he likes to take his concerts up a notch if the Far and Away actress is attending them. He told People that it fires him up and that he still tries to impress her after all these years of marriage.