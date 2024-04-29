⁠"Literally typing this to you while working": Ariana Grande teases new single, shares 'We Can't Be Friends' behind the scenes clip

Ariana Grande recently surprised her fans and followers by uploading black and white footage from her recent release, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) on Instagram. As the singer shared the behind-the-scenes clip on Sunday, April 28, 2024, she stated:

“Found some more behind the scenes of We Can’t Be Friends and couldn’t wait to share with you. The first clip is Max & me piecing together the first two melody passes resulting in the bridge you know today, followed by the first voice note I texted to Ilya after he sent me the original beat. Recorded in my kitchen first thing in the morning.”

Furthermore, the Grammy award-winning singer also teased another upcoming song of hers, and stated that she is working “on a something…”

Ariana Grande wrote:

“I know everyone is antsy and excited for the next single, so am i - literally typing this to you while working on …a something… but I appreciate your patience, allowing wcbf to continue doing her thing. I promise I’ll do my best to make it worth the wait.”

In the short clip shared by the singer, she is seen putting together two melodies, as she worked with song producer Max Martin for the song. In her post, she also stated that the song holds a special place in her heart, and thanked her fans for loving her track.

Her track, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) released globally on March 8, 2024, and has been the favourite of the masses ever since. The song was also among the Billboard Hot 100 hits in March 2024.

Ariana Grande’s mother and brother showered love in the comments section as the singer teased her next song

As Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes from her latest track, social media users went gaga as many were super happy to see her create the track with Max Martin.

It was not just Grande’s fans who were exhilarated to see the post, as her mother and brother also joined the fans in showering love, as they joined the comment section.

Commenting on her post, Grande’s mother, Joan Grande wrote:

“I love hearing you in the studio… pure magic! Pure genius!! Incredible… magnificent song, singer!!”

On the other hand, Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, also commented and said:

“We know it’s going to be worth the wait and I’m so happy to continue celebrating WCBF! It’s a triumph!”

As Ariana Grande teased her new single in the post, the fans patiently wait, as many are still hooked to her previous singles from her recently released studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

Songs in the album have been produced by Ariana herself, along with Max Martin, and many of the songs have topped the charts in many countries.

The album consists of songs like Don’t Wanna Break Up Again, Saturn Returns Interlude, Eternal Sunshine, Supernatural, True Story, The Boy Is Mine, Yes, And? along with other hits like We Can’t Be Friends and Ordinary Things.

While Ariana Grande has not yet revealed details about the new song she talked about in the post, her fans and followers have been giving immense love to the post, as it has received more than 18 million views in just one day.