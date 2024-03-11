Ariana Grande’s look for SNL wins the internet: “Most gorgeous ever” 

Ariana Grande's look on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) turned heads on the internet. The famous singer looked 'gorgeous' according to her fans on social media platforms. She donned a black sleeveless strappy dress with a beautiful ruby pendant and her blonde hair tied in a high ponytail.

Ariana Grande took center stage on SNL on March 9. She delivered an unforgettable musical performance and a show-stopping fashion moment. As the episode's musical guest, she performed Imperfect for You and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

The episode was hosted by Josh Brolin, his latest role being in Dune: Part Two. This episode marked her third appearance, with her first in 2014 and then in 2016. In 2016, Grande both hosted and performed, showcasing her impressive skills, including spot-on celebrity impressions.

Fans gushed over social media platforms to appreciate Ariana Grande’s look for SNL

Ariana Grande's look for SNL was appreciated by many of her fans on social media platforms. They took to social media platforms with positive compliments, calling her "beautiful" and "stunning." From her flawless makeup to her chic outfit, fans couldn't stop gushing about the pop sensation's style.

Ariana Grande owned the night on SNL, and fans couldn't get enough of her stunning style. Social media exploded with praise for her fashion sense. Beyond her music, Ariana's impact on the world of fashion and beauty is undeniable. She has earned herself a well-deserved spot in the internet's spotlight.

Fan reactions on Ariana's look for SNL (Image via SportsKeeda)

More details as Ariana’s look for SNL wins the internet

Grande graced the SNL stage in a striking black sleeveless strappy dress that accentuated her petite frame. The minimalist and elegant ensemble highlighted her fashion-forward sensibilities. Her dress had a minimalist flower patch work that looked delicate and intricate for the SNL stage.

Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, the singer accessorized with a beautiful ruby pendant that gracefully hung around her neck. The vibrant red gemstone complemented the simplicity of her black dress. It also added a pop of color and uplifted the entire look.

For her makeup, she opted for a makeup look that highlighted her tone. She went with a matte makeup foundation base for her face. She chose soft and neutral tones for her eyes.

She went with soft shades of brown for her eyelids. She added a clear lip gloss to add some shine to her lips, and defined her eyes with big feathery false eyelashes. To finish off her look, she added a cloud sticker to one of her eyelids.

Ariana's signature high ponytail made a triumphant return, effortlessly pulling her blonde locks into a sleek and chic updo. The high ponytail has become synonymous with Grande's iconic style.

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has been making headlines with the launch of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine. She has been actively promoting her album and recently spoke to Zane Lowe, the radio DJ and host of The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music.