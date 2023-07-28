"Reskinned version of Ariana's brother": Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande viral TikTok comparison leaves fans in awe

A viral TikTok comparison video of American actor Ethan Slater and dancer Frankie Grande has left the internet in awe. The shock came after a user named Alexandra Hopfenberg took to her TikTok handle to share pictures of the duo and highlight the uncanny physical resemblance between the two.

The text over the picture of Ethan read:

“If you, too, were thinking Ariana Grande’s alleged new BF looks familiar, I got you.”

Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande. (Screenshot via alexandrahopfenberg/TikTok)

The next picture shows Frankie dressed in a pink suit and spiky bleached hair, with a caption that read:

“Let me introduce you to Ariana’s brother, Frankie.”

The third picture shows a side-by-side comparison of the duo's looks, with the user writing, "I mean."

This comes after Frankie's sister Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, and was soon reported to be dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The resemblance between Slater and Frankie Grande's faces left several users shook, and one of them commented:

Twitter was in awe after seeing Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande's resembling faces

After seeing Ethan Slater and Frankie Grande's resembling faces in Alexandra Hopfenberg's TikTok video, Twitterati was left in awe. Several users couldn't believe the uncanny appearance between the two and questioned why Grande would date her brother's look alike. Some of the reactions are:

Both Ethan and Frankie not only bear a striking physical resemblance but also follow parallel career trajectories within the realm of Broadway musicals.

Ethan rose to fame through his exceptional depiction of the beloved character SpongeBob SquarePants in the highly acclaimed 2018 Broadway production of the same name. His remarkable performance not only captivated audiences but also garnered him a prestigious Tony Award nomination, solidifying his status as a rising star in the world of theater.

Chloe Condon @ChloeCondon



#Wicked pic.twitter.com/eRq3FFdMN7 Only theatre kids will truly understand the opening-night-cast-party-at-Dennys energy this picture of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater this picture is giving...

Frankie has also made a name for himself on Broadway. From 2007 to 2010, he was in the show Mamma Mia! and from 2014 to 2015, he played Franz in Rock of Ages.

This comes after Ethan Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay amid his rumored romance with Grande. On July 27, Page Six published an exclusive report where Jay blasted off the Positions singer for not being a "girl's girl."

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

She added that she is currently focusing on being a "good mom" and raising her and Slater's son.

Désirée @irees



ARIANA GRANDE EVEN LIKED THESE PHOTOS. TMZ EXPLAIN!!! I'd vomit non-stop if I were the wife. This is Ariana Grande's new man Ethan Slater. He just had his kid last year with his wife he'd been together for TEN YEARS.ARIANA GRANDE EVEN LIKED THESE PHOTOS. TMZ EXPLAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/V9zRSBuzD1 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/V9zRSBuzD1

According to reports, Jay has been "calling every news outlet to get this story out" while behaving differently toward Slater behind the scenes. Some sources also told Page Six:

"She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child. She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong.”

The insider also said that Ethan Slater had been separated from Lilly two months prior to getting linked with Ariana Grande.

“Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child.”

Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, were married from 2021 to 2023. Their divorce announcement shocked the internet and came shortly after they celebrated their second marriage anniversary.