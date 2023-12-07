Who is Max Martin? Everything about the artist as he launches men’s beauty brand Obayaty

Max Martin, a renowned songwriter and producer harmonizes his creativity with cosmetics. He gained notoriety for creating blockbusters such as Britney Spears' Baby One More Time and has now ventured into the male grooming and cosmetics market. He has lent his name and support to the cutting-edge Obayaty beauty line.

Obayaty, uniquely tailored for men, was launched on December 5, 2023, by Anna Ryott, Lajjo Strand, Pontu Frankenstein, and Max Martin. With their varied backgrounds, they have created a brand that fosters self-care and self-expression, cultivating a realm of inclusivity and wellness.

The brand has secured partnerships with prestigious retailers such as Selfridges and the e-tailer Voo Store. Targeting "big, progressive" cities such as Berlin, London, and New York for the initial rollout, the brand aims to establish a strong market presence rooted in contemporary fashion and culture.

Max Martin's Obayaty's distinctive approach goes beyond conventional male skincare, introducing a 7-piece product lineup encompassing vibrant color cosmetics and skin-perfecting essentials. Obayaty products will be accessible through various channels, including a direct-to-consumer launch through their official website and some other channels.

Max Martin's Obayaty launches 7-piece makeup lineup for men

Obayaty, launched by Max Martin and co-founded by Anna Ryott, Lajjo Strand, and Pontus Frankenstein, has introduced a 7-piece makeup lineup for men. Obayaty's product lineup, set to launch direct-to-consumer, introduces a bold and innovative approach to male beauty.

The inclusion of eye pencils, highlighters, and concealers, alongside traditional skincare products, reflects a desire to encourage men to explore and experiment with their grooming routines. The sleek and predominantly metal packaging, a deliberate design choice, aims to entice men to touch and engage with the products, fostering a sense of confidence and competence.

Max Martin's entry into the beauty world isn't just a bold move; it shows he's committed to shaking up the usual and making personal care more inclusive.

Lajjo Strand, the Chief Executive Officer of Obayaty thinks that the brand helps define the beauty standards of men and states:

"My father would say to me as a child, ‘be a man’. I have three sons. I can’t say that to them, I say, ‘Be you’,”

Here are the products introduced by Obayaty:

Eye Booster ($81.89)

Obayaty's Tinted Eye Booster is a specially crafted cream for men, providing light coverage and subtle color correction. Uniquely developed to refresh, cool, and moisturize the eye area, it enhances a well-groomed and awakened look.

Retouch Stick ($54.17)

On-the-Go Concealer from Obayaty is the quick solution for a fresh and confident appearance. With its uniquely designed slim stick, this concealer effortlessly covers imperfections, providing an easy application for an instant boost in confidence and a flawless look.

Enhancing Lip Balm ($42.83)

The black violet-tinted Enhancing Lip Balm offers a buildable color intensity for the lips. Its light, creamy formula not only softens and smoothens the lips but also amplifies volume, effectively eliminating dryness for irresistibly lush lips.

Soothing Lip Balm ($42.83)

Obayaty's signature lip balm features a creamy formula that effortlessly melts onto the lips. Providing deep nourishment and care, it brings relief to dry lips, leaving them soft and hydrated.

Face Contour ($70.55)

Obayaty's Face Contour sculpting stick is specially crafted for men, offering a soft and creamy texture that blends seamlessly. With buildable coverage, it enhances facial features, providing a sun-kissed glow or a deeply tanned look, born from a dedication to finding the best angles for a confidence boost.

Illuminating Stick ($70.55)

This highlighter by Obayaty provides a dewy glow for a healthy and highlighted look. It's specially designed to illuminate the face and body, releasing an instant light effect on the skin.

Matte Nail Brightener ($27.72)

An effortless-to-apply matte finish nail enamel that creates the illusion of a recently done manicure.

Obayaty's product lineup, set to launch direct-to-consumer, introduces a bold and innovative approach to male beauty launched by Max Martin.

Obayaty is well-positioned for success thanks to a solid group of investors that includes producers and songwriters like Savan Kotecha. The brand's dedication to shattering stereotypes and eliminating obstacles to entry for males in the beauty industry is furthered by the partnership of creative minds like Max Martin, Kotecha, and the venture capital firm CC.VC.

As Max Martin embarks on this new artistic venture, the launch of Obayaty symbolizes not just a beauty brand introduction but a harmonious blend of creativity, innovation, and a progressive vision for the future of male grooming. Max Martin's latest composition may not be a musical note, but it resonates nonetheless in the transformative chords of male beauty exploration.