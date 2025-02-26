"Timeout on the Kendrake beef" — Internet reacts to Bhad Bhabie using a Travis Barker lookalike on her diss song 'Ms. Whitman' against Alabama Barker

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli's feud with Alabama Barker, has reached a personal level with the rapper using a Travis Barker lookalike on her diss track Ms. Whitman. Alabama Barker is the Blink-182 drummer's daughter, and Bregoli's diss track music video features a drummer in some of its stills who resembles Travis' appearance.

Additionally, Bregoli revealed a transformative look of herself promoting Ms. Whitman by sporting blonde hair and heavy makeup, reportedly trying to take a dig at Alabama Barker's appearance. The rapper also used a sample of Kanye West's Carnival on the diss track, making for a controversial situation.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the presence of a Travis Barker lookalike in Bregoli's diss track video. Comparing it to the rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, an X user tweeted:

"Timeout on the Kendrake beef. I've been impatiently waiting for @BhadBhabie to drop the Alabama diss track music video where she's twerking on a drummer who's impersonating her dad [Travis Barker]. My God. Meet me back here at 9pm."

Many others commented about the impersonator and the rapper's use of a Kanye beat.

"not bhad bhabie using a kanye beat and a travis barker impersonator to diss alabama there’s really layers to this," an X user commented.

"Bhad Bhabie used a kanye beat, got a travis barker look alike, got her red hair back, just to diss alabama. She’s taking it," another X user mentioned.

"the sample, the kardashian line, the look alike travis barker .. my bar is already low for two white girls rapping so i must say, she ate that," an internet user stated.

Moreover, internet users praised Bregoli's rapping skills and bars on the latest diss track.

"who had the hardest diss Kendrick or Bhad Bhabie? im going with Bhad Bhabie," an X user tweeted.

"Damn she went in bar for bar !! Now she please stay consistent," a netizen commented.

"The consistent flow switches she did MUST be discussed," another netizen remarked.

Why are Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie feuding with each other?

The feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama reportedly started in December 2024 after the rapper posted an Instagram Story claiming the latter tried to sabotage her relationship with Le Vaughn, as per Cosmopolitan. Bregoli and Le Vaughn had been dating since 2020 and welcomed a child together in March 2024.

Bregoli's allegation was followed by Alabama's comment under The Shade Room's Instagram post with an "#ew" and a TikTok video lip-syncing to a JT video. This resulted in a back and forth between both women on Instagram wherein Bregoli accused Alabama of being a homewrecker, and the latter denied the claims at her end.

Alabama Barker also claimed that Le Vaughn confessed his feelings to her repeatedly and mentioned she didn't want to be involved with a man who physically hurt women. Disregarding Alabama's claims as a ploy to protect her image, Le Vaughn released a picture of the two of them.

Moreover, things escalated in January 2025 after Bregoli released a diss track called Over Cooked wherein she alleged that Alabama was involved with Tyga and got pregnant with his child. Both Alabama Barker and Tyga denied Bregoli's claims, wherein Tyga dubbed as one of the "dumbest" things he'd heard.

While Bhad Bhabie has dropped two tracks dissing Alabama, the Blink-182 drummer's daughter also released Cry Bhabie, a diss track mocking Bregoli, on February 7, 2025.

