"They were lovers… but that’s his boss"- Diddy's former bodyguard claims rapper was in a relationship with Kirk Burrowes

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security Gene Deal recently claimed the Bad Boy Entertainment founder shared an alleged gay relationship with the company’s co-founder and former business partner, Kirk Burrowes.

Trigger warning: This article has references to s*xual assault, abuse, and harassment. Discretion is advised.

Deal appeared for a new interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast on March 16, 2025, where he was asked about Kirk Burrowes’ latest s*xual assault lawsuit against Diddy. In response, Gene said:

“Well, what I told you was, and you all witness to this. I said, back in the day, people used to think that Kirk Burrowes was lovers. Or they had some relationship like that.”

He explained that when he saw Kirk’s lawsuit where he accused Diddy of s*xually assaulting and sod*mizing him, he was taken aback.

“I thought was, wait, hold up, they was lovers or they was, but that’s his boss. So, maybe, the boss cannot have s*x with people, the CEO can’t have people that work for them. And that’s why it becomes illegal. I don’t know brother. It’s the law, the law is funny,” Gene exclaimed.

Deal also alleged that the allegations in Kirk Burrowes’ civil suit were known by a lot of people, including him. He added that employees at Bad Boy Records seemingly “caught” the two co-founders purportedly being intimate inside the office.

Exploring Gene Deal’s latest claims about Diddy and Kirk Burrowes

During his latest appearance on The Art of Dialogue, Gene Deal shared his insights into the relationship between Sean Combs and Kirk Burrowes, while also speaking about the latter’s lawsuit against the former.

The ex-bodyguard claimed that previously he chose not to talk about it in detail as he was waiting for Burrowes to speak up.

“So, people had known that. I always knew that. Because I used to follow Puff to Kirk’s house. We had to build-in and red zone, and we used to take money from some clubs and we had to drop it off at Kirk’s house… So, you know, he [Diddy] was staying there.”

Gene alleged that Combs used to reportedly “spend the night” at Burrowes’ house despite having apartments with his “girls,” adding that it wasn’t hard to connect the dots. He concluded by saying that back in the day, several Bad Boy Records employees reportedly caught Diddy and Burrowes in a “compromising” position.

More about Kirk Burrowes’ lawsuit against Diddy

On February 28, 2025, Kirk Burrowes filed an 18-page lawsuit in New York against Sean Combs accusing him of alleged “repeated s*xual harassment,” abuse, intimidation, and creating a “deeply disturbing” and “toxic environment of coercion, fear, and psychological manipulation,” that spanned over a decade, as per People Magazine reports.

The legal complaint, which falls under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Act, also accused Diddy of alleged physical aggression and coercion, unwanted s*xual advances, forcing compliance with degrading s*xual acts, “predatory” actions, and engaging in inappropriate behavior during business meetings.

These reportedly happened between 1992 and 1996 and later in 2022 when Combs seemingly engaged in “post-termination harassment and blacklisting.” Alleged instances of threats from 2013, 2014, and 2019 were also included.

Kirk Burrowes has also claimed that the Da Band creator carried out an alleged “campaign of control” against him and resorted to career sabotage, blackmail, physical violence, and financial extortion to pressurize him into giving up 25 percent stake in their record label.

Last month, Kirk, who’s the former President of Bad Boy Entertainment, also sued Diddy’s mother Janice Combs for reportedly knowingly participating in a “fraudulent scheme” against him and taking control of his 25 percent stake in the company, and overall ownership.

Janice Combs was accused of carefully maintaining “a facade of integrity, portraying herself as an innocent bystander while orchestrating plaintiff’s financial and professional downfall behind the scenes,” the court documents read.

“This latest lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, filed by none other than Tyrone Blackburn, is another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims that have been repeatedly thrown out of court over the past 30 years,” Combs’ legal team told HipHopDX back then.

They added:

“Despite repeated dismissals, Burrowes and Blackburn are intent on wasting the court’s time and resources by refiling dismissed claims and now dragging Mr. Combs’ 80-year-old mother into this.”

This is not the first time Burrowes has sued Diddy. Earlier in 2003, the former accused the latter of violently forcing him to give up $25 million by raiding their offices with a baseball bat and coercing him to sign a contract that ended his ownership of Bad Boy Records in 1996.

However, the civil suit was dismissed at the time as it passed the statute of limitations.

At present, Kirk Burrowes is aiming to reclaim his ownership stake and be compensated for the damages caused to him. He also intends to have Bad Boy Records audited, as per Yahoo!

