Kirk Burrowes alleges Diddy's “unchecked jealousy” against Tupac Shakur led him to create a "dangerous environment" that led to rapper's death

In a recent progression to Diddy's ongoing legal issues, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Kirk Burrowes is suing the rapper. Burrowes filed his lawsuit on February 28, 2025, accusing Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, of coercion, s*xual abuse, and violence.

Ad

Additionally, the former Bad Boy Entertainment president mentioned a detailed perspective of Combs' alleged involvement in the murder plan of Tupac Shakur. Burrowes cited "unchecked jealousy" as the reason behind Diddy's ploy against the late Tupac as per AllHipHop's report dated March 4, 2025.

He claimed that Diddy attempted a smear campaign against the late rapper because he was reportedly insecure that Tupac would override him in terms of influence.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Kirk Burrowes has mentioned multiple instances of Sean Combs allegedly displaying his discontent with Tupac's popularity and friendship with The Notorious B.I.G. Burrowes dubbed these emotions as the reason that Combs took "reckless" actions leading to a "dangerous environment" in the music industry eventually resulting in violence.

In an interview with Rolling Stone from May 2024, Burrowes mentioned that Tupac bonded with Christopher Wallace aka Notorious B.I.G shortly after the latter signed to Bad Boy Records and referred to Sean Combs as:

Ad

“there was someone on the sidelines, jealous.”

Hinting at the conspiracy that escalated the feud between Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., Kirk Burrowes mentioned that after being shot 5 times in the lobby of Quad Studios in 1994, Tupac reportedly blamed the Bad Boy crew and Sean Combs for setting him up. This led to Bad Boy executives pushing Wallace to write certain songs like Who Shot Ya, which was speculated to be a dig at Tupac, despite B.I.G denying the same adamantly.

Ad

Kirk Burrowes claims Diddy was involved in a deal with Keefe D surrounding Tupac's death: Details explored

As per AllHipHop's account of former Bad Boy Entertainment president Kirk Burrowes, not only did Diddy's jealousy toward Tupac Shakur cause an unsafe environment but also led to his direct involvement in the rapper's demise.

In his lawsuit against Sean Combs, Burrowes has alleged that Diddy made a deal with Keefe D aka Duane who is the suspect in Tupac's murder case. Burrowes' lawsuit mentions:

Ad

"Upon information and belief, Keefe D was expecting a payment of $1 million which had not been received. Reports suggest that this sum was promised as compensation for facilitating actions that contributed to the assassination of Tupac Shakur."

Furthermore, Burrowes has claimed that Sean Combs rented vehicles and instructed multiple men from Harlem to drive to Las Vegas just a few days before Tupac Shakur's shooting. The men in question weren't connected to their record label Bad Boy Entertainment, which made Burrowes suspicious about the nature of the trip.

Ad

Ad

The former Bad Boy Entertainment president's account further claimed the rapper had been in touch with several street gang factions talking about the East Coast-West Coast conflict before Tupac's shooting on September 7, 2025. Burrowes mentioned that the rapper was also in contact with a West Coast record executive during that time.

The East Coast-West Coast rivalry refers to a prominent feud in hip-hop in the mid-1990s between rappers belonging to the region, especially highlighting the rivalry between The Notorious B.I.G. (East Coast) and Tupac Shakur (West Coast).

Ad

Kirk Burrowes' account of what went down between Diddy and Keefe D claims that the two got into a dispute when the rapper's payment failed, citing that Sean Combs paid a courier to deliver the money to Keefe D but the transaction didn't come through.

Burrowes also claimed that Sean Combs' participation in the events that led to Tupac Shakur's death wasn't solely coincidental but reflected his motive behind the actions that led to the Hit Em Up rapper's demise.

Ad

The recent lawsuit is not the first time Kirk Burrowes has taken legal action against Sean Combs. In 2003, Burrowes sued the rapper over an alleged 1996 incident of Sean threatening him with a baseball bat, however, the suit was dismissed.

Additionally, Burrowes recently sued the rapper's mother, Janice Combs, on grounds of illegally taking control of his 25% stake in Bad Boy Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback