Diddy accused of covering an aspiring artist in baby oil before s*xually assaulting her when she was incapacitated in new lawsuit

As Diddy awaits his trial from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), the pile of new lawsuits being filed against the rapper continues to grow. According to HotNewHipHop, aspiring artist Seven Guzel has filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, alleging multiple s*xual assaults.

Ad

In one of the incidents mentioned in the lawsuit, Guzel claimed that the Satisfy You rapper drugged her. While the drug made her unable to consent or resist, Combs allegedly doused a full bottle of baby oil on her body, then proceeded to r*pe her.

Seven claimed that some Diddy's staff members were reportedly present in an adjacent room at the time of the incident, including his assistant, Kristina Khorram. Despite the door to her room being ajar - enabling her screams to be audible - no one reportedly attempted to intervene.

Ad

Trending

The court documents obtained by AllHipHop highlight a disturbing pattern of violence and coercion that the plaintiff allegedly went through. To weaken Guzel's resistance, Combs allegedly supplied her with drugs and alcohol consistently.

Over time, the Act Bad rapper's abuse continued to get worse, including violent assaults and multiple r*pes.

Diddy allegedly used his associates to facilitate his abuse, the lawsuit claims

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Seven Guzel's lawsuit, Diddy allegedly used the power he wielded in the entertainment industry to manipulate and isolate her. The rapper alternated between praise and humiliation to maintain control over her.

Sean Combs also relied on his associates to facilitate his abuse, the lawsuit claims. His associates were allegedly responsible for arranging the locations of his assaults, handling the transportation of his victims, and intimidating anyone who could be a potential witness into silence.

Ad

They were also responsible for covering up the Last Night rapper's crime and making sure his assaults continued without consequence.

Other incidents mentioned in Guzel's lawsuit include one where the plaintiff was allegedly forced to take an unknown pill, which led to her losing consciousness. When she regained awareness later on, Guzel allegedly found Combs r*ping her while she was unable to resist or move.

Per the documents, another incident took place in mid-air, when Combs and Guzel were both on a private flight and s*xually assaulted her while she was incapacitated.

Ad

Diddy was also sued by a male escort recently

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seven Guzel's lawsuit comes days after an anonymous male escort filed an assault lawsuit against Diddy on Wednesday, February 26. Per John Doe's lawsuit, the Bad Boy 4 Life rapper allegedly assaulted and threatened him in 2012, also stating that he got Tupac Shakur "hit".

Per Doe, the incident took place in New York City's Intercontinental Hotel, where he was asked to come after being hired through a Florida-based male companion service.

As the plaintiff reached the hotel room, Combs was waiting there with a female companion, on which Doe was allegedly ordered to perform oral s*x for hours, as the Bump Bump Bump rapper performed demeaning s*xual acts on her.

Ad

Soon afterwards, Combs asked the escort to follow him to the bathroom, where the rapper allegedly a**lly s***mized him. When Doe tried to resist, claiming he didn't feel well, Diddy didn't listen to him. He also allegedly threatened him, saying:

"You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? I'm not f**king playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f**k do you think can happen to you?"

Ad

Diddy's attorneys have denied the allegations placed against the rapper in both lawsuits.

Diddy's trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback