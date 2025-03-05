Kirk Burrowes claims Diddy allegedly escaped Los Angeles in the trunk of a cop car after Notorious B.I.G.'s death

Sean "Diddy" Combs comes under fire after a new lawsuit alleged s*xual assault, violence, and intimidation for over a decade. Co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, Kirk Burrowes, filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York via his attorney on Friday last week, February 28, 2025.

The new lawsuit further details how Diddy allegedly escaped Los Angeles after Christopher Wallace's, aka Notorious B.I.G., tragic drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.

As per All HipHop's March 3 report, Burrowes claimed that the rapper allegedly reached out to Clarence Avant, a known fixer in the music industry, who then arranged for his covert escape from LA. Burrowes further alleged that Avant has influence on high-ranking officials in the LAPD, which made the rapper's escape possible. He further details in the lawsuit:

"[Sean Combs was] reportedly transported to a private airport via the trunk of a police cruiser, allowing him to leave the city undetected as local gangs search downtown Los Angeles for him."

These allegations come on top of the recently reported claims of s*xual abuse and violence alleged by Kirk Burrowes. People reported on March 1, 2025, detailing the allegations in the suit, that Burrowes accused the rap star of what he called a "deeply disturbing pattern" of abuse and intimidation and "predatory" actions that lasted over a decade.

Among the things he accused the rapper of included "repeated s*xual harassment," "unwanted s*xual advances," and "voyeurism and acts of exhibitionism." He was also allegedly forced to sell the 25% stake he had at Bad Boy Entertainment to the rapper.

Kirk Burrowes alleges Diddy of forcing him to hand over Notorious B.I.G.'s contract after his death

Among the allegations that Kirk Burrowes made against Diddy in his new lawsuit is how the latter reportedly pressured him into handing out Notorious B.I.G.'s business contract after his death. The rap star alleged that when the contract was returned to him, the financial terms had already been altered.

The original contract was supposedly going to give the late rapper greater financial autonomy, but in the altered contract, Diddy allegedly wanted to give himself a "100% interest in Wallace's works," per the lawsuit documents cited by All HipHop.

Kirk Burrowes also criticized the rapper in the lawsuit for his alleged "false, performative grief" after Notorious B.I.G.'s death when he left LA as soon as he could instead of sparing time to honor his friend and support the family.

Furthermore, the former Bad Boy president alleged that Diddy went back on the promise he made publicly that he would cover Notorious B.I.G.'s funeral expenses. Instead, he said that the entire cost was charged to the late rapper's expense account, putting the financial burden on his estate and family.

He further alleges that the rapper reneging on his promise deprived Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and his kids of the money and financial security he worked to secure when he was alive.

Diddy is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center, facing federal criminal charges, including s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set for May.

