The Notorious B.I.G. was planning to part ways with Diddy before his murder in 1997, says photographer Monique Bunn 

In a revelation that revisits one of the most iconic eras in hip-hop history, renowned photographer Monique Bunn disclosed that Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, was planning to sever ties with Sean "Diddy" Combs before his untimely death in 1997.

On May 29, 2024, an exclusive six-month investigation report by Rolling Stone suggested the claims by Bunn. In an interview with the publication, she revealed Biggie told her about his willingness to leave Diddy and Bad Boys —

"Biggie was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact because he told me that."

Christopher George Latore Wallace was an American rapper rooted in East Coast hip hop, particularly gangsta rap.

Biggie was planning to cut ties with Diddy before dying (Image via Getty)

Monique Bunn, a photographer and close friend of The Notorious B.I.G., has claimed that the iconic rapper was planning to part ways with his long-time collaborator and record producer, Sean "Diddy" Combs, before his untimely death in 1997.

In an exclusive feature by Rolling Stone, over 300 individuals were contacted to discuss their experiences with Diddy. According to the publication, only 50 agreed to speak, including photographer Monique Bunn.

As per Rolling Stone, many reports also alleged that The Notorious B.I.G. was preparing to leave Bad Boy as he was engaged in a dispute with Diddy over his publishing rights.

As per The Big Payback, Diddy told B.I.G.’s lawyers that he was determined to persevere until their very end —

"I will never give it up until I’m dead and my bones are crushed into powder,” Combs said.

Further, Bunn claimed that Tupac Shakur had no respect for Puff. According to her, when Puff attempted to befriend him, 2Pac did not reciprocate —

"Pac didn’t have any kind of respect for Puff. He was a corny executive," Bunn said.

The photographer further claimed, hinting at the I'll Be Missing You artist, that he was envious of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. friendship, suggesting —

"There was someone on the sidelines, jealous," Bunn added.

As Rolling Stone reports, there was another source whose name has not been disclosed suggested that everyone possibly from the industry wanted to leave Puff —

"Everybody wanted to leave Puffy. Everybody leaves him."

Reflecting on her experience with Diddy, Bunn claimed that once her friend at The Fader Magazine told her that Combs had called the office personally and allegedly said that if they worked with Bunn, he would pull off the advertisement from the magazine.

Lastly, many claims from unknown women were published in a Rolling Stone exclusive, suggesting that they wanted to be as far from Diddy as possible.

Getting to know Monqiue Bunn

Monique Bunn is an American photographer who completed her training in New York City. Her career timeline is unclear, but she has photographed many celebrities, including LL Cool J, Lauryn Hill, Queen Latifa, and Missy Elliot.

The photographer came to light in 2019 when she sued the acclaimed hip-hop artist Dame Dash for alleged s*xual assault, which the latter was cleared for in 2023. Moreover, on February 22, 2024, the photographer, Monique Bunn, filed another lawsuit against the rapper, insisting she is owed $384,750,000, as per XXL Magazine.

Dame Dash, to whom Bunn sued for allegedly damaging her photographs (Image via Getty)

As per the publication, Bunn claims that Dame Dash damaged her photographs worth millions. About 256,000 were destroyed, and many were missing, as Bunn reported in XXL Magazine. The court read on February 26, 2024, that each photo is worth $1500.

"The evidence at trial, which was uncontroverted, established that each photo was worth $1,500, which should have resulted in a verdict for at least $384,750,000," the court reads.

Furthermore, the court suggests that the photographer's primary resource is photographs, but the jury will dismiss the valuation, and Ms. Bunn will be awarded zero.

"It is well known that professional photographers earn much of their income through licensing their portfolio of photographs, and Defendants’ actions destroyed Ms. Bunn’s economic prospects. The Jury ignored the valuation evidence and awarded zero to Ms. Bunn."

Aside from this highlighted incident, there is limited publicly available personal and professional information about the photographer.

The rapper has not addressed any allegations. Besides his lawyer, Jonathan Davis told Rolling Stone that they would address them in a proper forum.

