Diddy accused of assaulting a woman inside Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City after reportedly drugging her drink in new lawsuit

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new lawsuit that accuses him of drugging and assaulting a woman, referred to as Jane Doe, at Jay-Z's The 40/40 Club in New York City in 2006.

Ad

A report from AllHipHop, published on March 3, 2025, states that the recently filed lawsuit alleges Diddy spiked the woman's drink, followed her to the bathroom, and assaulted her while allegedly yelling "I’m Puff Daddy” and “I get what I want."

This lawsuit is one of many against the rapper after he was arrested on federal charges of "racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution" in September 2024. Diddy has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. He is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled for May 5.

Ad

Trending

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A new lawsuit claims Diddy yelled, “I know you want it," while assaulting a woman

According to the AllHipHop report, the lawsuit stated that Jane Doe, who hails from Pennsylvania, and her sister were visiting their cousin in New York City in 2006. They decided to enjoy New York's nightlife by going to Jay-Z's 40/40 Club, which is known for hosting many hip-hop artists.

Ad

The suit claimed that Doe and her companions spotted Diddy and his entourage entering the club after a while. The rapper then allegedly brought drinks such as champagne, tequila, and vodka to Doe's table. The alleged victim asserted that the drinks made her feel dizzy and disoriented, prompting her to go to the ladies' room to freshen up.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe claimed Diddy barged into the ladies' room and threw open the bathroom stall while exposing himself. Doe claimed the rapper grabbed her neck with one hand and forced her head towards his genitals while groping her body.

Ad

The suit claimed that Doe tried to struggle and scream, after which the rapper reportedly yelled, “I have the keys to the city” and “I know you want it.” He also allegedly said, "I’m Puff Daddy” and “I get what I want" while Doe cried for help.

She stated that Diddy allegedly became distracted when the bathroom door was opened, and another person entered, which allowed Doe to escape and flee the club. According to AllHipHop, Doe did not include Jay-Z as a defendant.

Ad

Jay-Z was previously accused of assaulting a minor with Diddy

This is not the first time Jay-Z's name has come up in a lawsuit involving Diddy. In December 2024, a woman accused Jay-Z and Diddy of drugging and r*ping her during an MTV VMA afterparty in 2000 when she was 13 years old. Jay-Z denied the allegations in a statement released at that time on Roc Nation's X account, accusing the alleged victim's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of being a fraud.

Ad

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" Jay-Z said in a statement at the time.

Ad

The rapper's legal team highlighted several discrepancies in the alleged victim's account of events. In a December 2024 interview with NBC News, the woman, identified as Jane Doe, acknowledged that she "made some mistakes" but stood by her allegations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 14, 2025, Doe dropped her lawsuit against the rapper, voluntarily withdrawing the case. In a signed declaration filed in Los Angeles court on March 3, Doe alleged that she was "intimidated" by investigators working for Jay-Z, who "cornered" her and pressured her to sign an affidavit claiming that her accusations against the rapper were false, according to USA Today.

"They also asked me if Mr. Buzbee sought me out as a client, and whether Mr. Buzbee offered to pay me to pursue a false claim against Jay-Z. I told them that neither of those things ever happened, and I asked them to leave me alone," she said in the declaration.

Ad

"I felt intimidated and terrified at being confronted by these two individuals on my doorstep, and that they knew my name and home address despite me being anonymous in the New York Action."

On March 3, Jay-Z sued Doe, Buzbee, and her other attorney, David Fortney, for defamation, claiming that the three "were soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency.” The rapper also asserted that Doe's accusations harmed his reputation, and he aims to restore his "impeccable and lifetime-earned character" with his lawsuit.

Ad

In other news, Diddy is awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center. US District Judge Arun Subramanian will preside over the trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5 at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE