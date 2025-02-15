Diddy accused of groping and assaulting woman for 4 hours after finding out she had informed her husband of her location

On Friday, February 14, a new lawsuit was filed against Diddy by a former model and promotional worker. The married woman—whose identity remains unrevealed in her lawsuit—claimed to have met Combs at a VIP party in New York City in 1999. At the party, the rap mogul pressured her into spending the night at his residence instead of catching a train back home.

The plaintiff, who according to PEOPLE was 23 at the time and working as a model and promotional employee, alleged in her lawsuit that Combs also reassured her that nothing inappropriate would happen at his home and that she could leave in the morning. After having accepted a drink from him, as the woman got into his vehicle, she experienced "extreme drowsiness," AllHipHop reported, which indicated that she had been drugged.

The plaintiff reportedly sensed that she was in danger, and as a safety measure, she texted her husband the address she found on a piece of mail in the car. Per the lawsuit, as the driver noticed what she was doing, he allegedly attempted to take the mail away.

Once they arrived at Diddy's residence, the Victory rapper initially behaved like a gentleman. But as soon as the two were alone, he allegedly became aggressive, forcing her to have another drink, which the plaintiff allegedly refused.

Diddy then led her to a bedroom, where she immediately collapsed into the bed due to the alleged effects of the drugged drink. Despite the multiple refusals the woman made, Combs kept advancing at her, to the point of forceful gr*ping. He also attempted to remove her clothes against her will.

The woman claimed that she reminded the rapper that she had notified her husband with a text message with her location, which didn't deter Diddy's advances. She alleges in her lawsuit that the Satisfy You rapper also subjected her to unwanted s*xual contact, including digital penetration for about four hours.

The woman left Diddy's house in a cab in 1999

The lawsuit filed on Friday claims that after the assault incident took place at Diddy's residence, it took some time for the plaintiff to regain consciousness. Upon coming to, she insisted that Combs call her a cab and then left his residence, still under the influence of drugs from her drink. Per AllHipHop, she was physically impaired and emotionally shaken.

The lawsuit concludes that the incident has caused the victim to suffer lasting trauma and emotional distress. It adds to the lengthening list of lawsuits against Combs, who is currently locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The Bad Boys For Life rapper was first arrested on September 14, 2024, after his homes in Miami and LA were searched by agents from Homeland Security. The searches were related to an investigation ongoing in New York.

Lawsuit against Diddy and Jay-Z dropped

In other recent news, one of the older lawsuits filed against Diddy—which also mentioned Jay-Z as a co-defendant—was dismissed in court. On Friday, February 14, a Jane Doe who had previously filed an assault lawsuit against Combs and Jay-Z claimed that she had been harassed by the rappers when she was 13.

A legal letter was filed by Doe's attorney, requesting a voluntary dismissal, with prejudice, to avoid it being re-filed in the future. The letter opened with:

"Counsel of Plaintiff have discussed this matter with counsel for each Defendant, who acknowledge and consent to this submission."

The letter was signed by Doe. After the lawsuit was dismissed, Alex Spiro—the lawyer representing Jay-Z—issued a statement that read:

"The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name."

Diddy's trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations filed against him.

