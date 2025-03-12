Diddy's ex-bodyguard Gene Deal alleges rapper orchestrated Biggie's record label to start selling his publishing while his mother was in hospice

Gene Deal, Sean Diddy Combs's former bodyguard, has made shocking allegations regarding the late Christopher The Notorious B.I.G. Wallace's publishing rights.

On March 11, 2025, during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Gene Deal appeared on the music podcast and revealed details about Combs, the American rapper Biggie Smalls, and his mother, Voletta Wallace.

During the conversation, Deal stated that Puff Diddy allegedly tried to sell Biggie Smalls' publishing rights when his mother, Wallace, was in hospice. However, Deal did not reveal the exact timeline.

The allegations came after Puff Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and was charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy is locked up in the jail in New York City.

Gene Deal accuses Diddy of exploiting Biggie's legacy rights amid his mother's hospice stay

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Gene Deal was invited to a podcast show, The Art of Dialogue, where he made revelations about Sean Diddy Combs and The Notorious B.I.G.

During the interview, Deal was asked whether he had any knowledge regarding the sale of Biggie's music rights, Gene Deal disclosed that Sean Diddy Combs had allegedly assigned a group of individuals to handle the matter while Biggie's mother was ill and undergoing treatment —

"Yeah, it is crazy because knowing this lady was sick and she was in hospice, bro. These guys Wayne Barrow and Mark Pittz went on and started working out deals, you know, to allegedly sell Big publishing his marketing, all his rights to everything of Notorious BIG, and I think... Those are dudes that Puff put in the play with them, I can't believe," Deal said.

Furthermore, when asked how he felt about the passing of Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, Deal indicated that he was "heartbroken," as Biggie's mother was not able to see justice for her son, and suggested that she could not know the outcome of Diddy's trial —

"I was heartbroken... she had passed before she could see the outcome of the outcome of Diddy's trial, the outcome of Keefe D," Deal said.

Speaking about Biggie's death, Gene Deal, in January 2025, according to The New York Post, Deal revealed that Diddy could be involved in The Notorious B.I.G.'s alleged murder. Deal noted that the week Biggie passed, Diddy was acting "real anxious" —

"So did he directly have something to do with it? He could have. The week [in] which Biggie was murdered, he was just acting real anxious and trying to get Big at this party. And [what] was crazy was, Big was telling people he had to be in London. But Puff was telling people, 'He ain't going to London' that whole week," Deal said.

The mother of Bigge, Voletta Wallace, died on February 21, 2025, at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, of natural causes after spending time in hospice care.

Also, the rap musician The Notorious B.I.G. died on March 9, 1997, and was allegedly shot four times and died in a hospital in California, United States.

As of now, Diddy's legal team has not yet reflected on the claims made by Deal.

