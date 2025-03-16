⁠Kanye West claims Jewish people forced Playboi Carti not to put him on 'MUSIC' 

Kanye West recently came forward with an explanation for his absence from Playboi Carti's highly anticipated album, MUSIC. In an X post on March 15, 2025, Ye alleged that "Jewish businesses" prevented him from collaborating with Carti on the project. The tweet read:

"Jewish business forced Carti to not put me on the album. Same thing happened with Trav."

The claim references not only MUSIC but also his absence from Travis Scott's 2023 album Utopia, as reported by HotNewHipHop. A few hours after his initial statement, Kanye West also revealed in another tweet that he and Carti had planned an entire project titled Carti Ye, which will now never be released.

He posted the album artwork, a photograph of the two taken in Miami in December 2023 after a Vultures listening event. The artwork for his new album Bully reveals a swastika symbol, which Nazi Germany used as one of its main features.

Kanye West's ongoing controversies and his absence from MUSIC

Kanye West recently faced backlash for his anti-semitic comments (Image via Getty)

Playboi Carti's album MUSIC was highly anticipated, particularly due to the rumors surrounding its sound and collaborations. While Kanye did not appear on the final tracklist, HotNewHipHop suggests that his production style influenced several songs on the record.

Carti had previously acknowledged Kanye West's involvement in shaping the album, telling a Las Vegas audience in November 2024, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

"Shout out to my na Kanye… He over here making beats and sht. That album gonna be crazy, I can’t wait to show y’all n*as," the rapper said at the time.

Playboi Carti's 30-track album, MUSIC, released on March 14, 2025, included appearances of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

In February 2025, West posted a series of offensive messages on social media, including statements like "I'm a N*zi" and expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler, as reported by the Guardian. Following his anti-semitic statement, his X account was briefly inactive.

Last month, he also started selling T-shirts that displayed a Swastika symbol through his website, Yeezy. However, this led Shopify to pull the store offline for violating their terms, as per The Guardian. In addition, Kanye West's anti-semitic remarks led the talent agency 33 & West, representing the rapper, to end its working relationship with him "effective immediately."

Playboi Carti's album Music

Playboi Carti released his third studio album, Music, on March 14, 2025. The project showcases a diverse sound palette, blending classic Atlanta rap elements with industrial synths and electropop influences, as reported by Pitchfork.

The album's development spanned several years, with Carti initially teasing the project in 2021 under the working title Narcissist. After multiple delays and title changes, the album was rebranded as Music in 2022. The lead single, All Red, was released on September 13, 2024, ahead of the full album launch, as reported by Vulture.

In the lead-up to the release, Carti previewed five songs during his headlining performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida, on December 15, 2024. Notably, despite being a label head, Carti did not include his own signees on the album.

Playboi Carti has not yet responded to Kanye West's latest tweet.

