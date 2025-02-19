"I hate Shopify"— Kanye West slams Shopify after Yeezy was dropped amid Swastika T-Shirt controversy

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, launched another social media tirade, this time targeting Shopify after the e-commerce platform removed his Yeezy store. The controversy erupted in February 2025 when West attempted to sell T-shirts featuring swastikas on his website, prompting Shopify to terminate its partnership with him.

The company told People on February 11, 2025, that Yeezy had "violated" its policies, making the decision to drop the brand.

In response, Kanye West took to X on February 10, calling Shopify "p**sy" and claiming that losing access to the platform was actually a "major victory." He also alleged that Shopify exploits brands by storing their data for its own benefit. Ye's X account was deactivated afterward on the same day.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"This was a major victory because I hate Shopify and I always have. I new they would do some p**sy sh*t like this. Anyone who's on Shopify just know they control your market."

He further accused the platform of using merchant data to increase its value while excluding brands from benefiting.

Shopify confirmed its decision to cut ties with Yeezy, citing a breach of its terms of service. As per a report by The Mirror US, the company told CBS MoneyWatch on February 11, 2025, that "all merchants" were "responsible for following the rules of our platform." The firm added:

"This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

The platform has strict regulations prohibiting hate speech and offensive content, which the swastika T-shirts violated. Kanye West, however, dismissed the removal as an expected move in his now-deleted post mentioned above.

Kanye West claims $40 million profit amid Shopify fallout

Kanye West claimed the recent controversy did not affect his business (Image via Getty)

Despite losing Shopify as a sales channel, Kanye West claimed in the X post that the controversy had no negative impact on his business, as per HotNewHipHop. He boasted that he made $40 million the day after the dispute.

"I SAID ALL THESE POLITICALLY INCORRECT THINGS AND NOBODY WAS ABLE TO STOP ME EXTORT ME THREATEN ME TO CHANGE ANYTHING. AND I MADE 40 MILLION THE NEXT DAY BETWEEN MY DIFFERENT BUSINESS," Ye said.

Kanye West has also made antisemitic remarks in the past, including expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler. In December 2022, during an interview on Alex Jones' InfoWars podcast, West stated, "I like Hitler," and denied the Holocaust occurred. He continued, "I love Jewish people, but I also love N*zis," prompting Jones to push back against these assertions, as reported by EW on December 1, 2022.

In February 2025, West's antisemitic rhetoric escalated. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling himself "a N*zi" and describing Hitler as "fresh." These comments led to widespread condemnation from various organizations, as stated by Newsweek on February 7, 2025.

Additionally, a lawsuit filed in February 2025 by a former Yeezy employee alleges that West compared himself to Hitler and sent her offensive messages. The lawsuit accuses West of creating a hostile work environment through his discriminatory remarks and behavior, as reported by Forbes on February 11, 2025.

In the wake of Shopify's decision, Kanye West hinted that he might take Yeezy offline and into brick-and-mortar retail, as per The Mirror US. The Yeezy website displayed a message written in a rough, handwritten style that read:

"Yeezy stores coming soon," with a heart symbol next to it.

The move appears to be a response to the difficulty he has faced in finding manufacturers willing to produce his swastika T-shirts, as per The US Mirror.

On the music front, Ye is collaborating with rapper The Game on the album Documentary 3.

