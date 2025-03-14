“WHERE IS IT” trends on X as Playboi Carti “I Am Music” album drop delayed by several hours

The release of Playboi Carti's highly anticipated album, I Am Music, was reportedly delayed by three hours, causing fans to trend "WHERE IS IT" on X as they eagerly awaited the rapper's upcoming project.

Ad

According to Billboard, the album's release, scheduled at midnight EST on March 14, 2025, was pushed to 3 am EST after Carti revealed that he waiting on fellow rapper Young Thug to send his verse.

Carti took to his X profile to make the announcement, writing:

“HAD 2 MAKE SURE SLIMEEEE WAS ON DIS MF 12 PSTTRIMMMMMMMM”

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, the delay for Playboi Carti's upcoming album, his first since his 2020 album Whole Lotta Red, left fans impatient after the rapper spent months teasing the project. "WHERE IS IT" trended on X after fans were left seemingly disappointed after Carti's album was not released.

"WHERE IS IT #IAMLIAR #CARTI"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"WHERE IS IT CARTI I NEED TO SLEEP," one user tweeted.

"WHERE IS IT WHERES THE ALBUMMMMMMM???!" another person added.

"34 MINUTES NO I AM MUSIC WHERE IS IT CARTI," another user wrote.

Some fans seemingly expressed their anger at the rapper for not dropping the album despite promising a 3 am EST release.

"I STAYED UP FOR NOTHING??? CARTI WHERE IS IT BRO PLEASEEE U SUCH A BUM BRO," one person posted.

Ad

"Me sitting at carti's lifeless body after i stab him 4 f**king times but remember HE NEEDS TO DROP PLEASE DROP WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT WHERE IS IT CARTI PLEASE," one user tweeted.

Ad

"N***a where is it can this thong a** nigga stop being mysterious and s**t he is 30 years old i have 1 hour left to start fasting again where is the album," someone else commented.

Others accused Playboi Carti of lying to his fans and "finessing" them.

"Playboi Carti finessed y'all again," one person wrote.

"PLAYBOI CARTI LIED TO US AGAIN," someone else added.

Ad

Playboi Carti allegedly texted DJ Akademiks on stream "ANY MIN NOW"

During his current livestream on Rumble, DJ Akademiks revealed that Playboi Carti texted him "ANY MIN NOW," alluding to his album I Am Music's upcoming release.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 13, Akademiks took to X to claim that he had listened to the album before its release, dubbing it a "day one classic."

He also teased several artists who will likely be featured in the upcoming album, including Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

“CARTI got Pluto slime Uzi Trav Weeknd floating on dat bih. I nearly shed a tear listening to the s**t. This s**t for everybody I SWEAR. Btw purple hair Uzi back.”

Ad

Playboi Carti also announced this information via an X post on March 13. However, one name was reportedly blacked out, causing speculations among fans about who the mysterious artist could be.

According to Billboard, several theorized the hidden feature could be Kendrick Lamar, which Akademiks also alluded to in a recent livestream, saying, "Buckle up, y’all. That n***a talking s**t again.”

However, this claim has yet to be confirmed by Carti.

Ad

Playboi Carti first announced I Am Music in 2022, as the follow-up to his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red. Carti will reportedly debut I Am Music live during his Rolling Loud 2025 performance on March 16 in LA.

I Am Music has yet to be released at the time of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback