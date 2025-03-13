"We are not falling for this trick again"— Fans react to DJ Akademiks claiming Playboi Carti plans on dropping another album after I Am Music

Playboi Carti's fans are buzzing with excitement following claims made by DJ Akademiks that the rapper is planning to release yet another album after I Am Music. While excitement is in the air for I Am Music, set to drop on March 14, some fans remain skeptical about the possibility of a follow-up album anytime soon.

Playboi Carti confirmed I Am Music's release date on Instagram, and various promotional billboards have been spotted across the US. Playboi Carti has hinted at releasing another album after I Am Music. During a recent live session, he stated,

"After I drop this b*tch, I'm ready to drop again."

While he did not provide further details about the next project, this suggests that he may have more music prepared beyond I Am Music, which is set to release on March 14, 2025.

While fans are eager for I Am Music, DJ Akademiks' latest claim that Carti has another album on the way has been met with skepticism.

Playboi Carti’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on DJ Akademiks’ claim. Many expressed doubts, referencing the long gaps between the rapper’s past projects.

"We are not falling for this trick again," an X user wrote.

This reaction reflects the skepticism among fans who have been through multiple delays and prolonged album rollouts from the rapper. Other users emphasized the importance of getting I Am Music first before even thinking about another album.

"Let’s get I Am Music first before even talking about another one, " a fan commented.

"When he says he’s ready to drop again he means in 5 years," another fan agreed.

Some fans also speculated about The Weeknd collaboration.

"Let’s just be glad we getting one. Anything else that we get in the next f---ing 5 years will be a blessing," a fan wrote on X.

"The Weeknd collab gonna be 🔥," another fan stated.

"Get to dropping!" a user tweeted.

DJ Akademiks' history with Playboi Carti’s music

I Am Music, which has been teased since 2022, will be Playboi Carti's first project since Whole Lotta Red (2020), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

According to Hypebeast (March 12, 2025), I Am Music will likely feature production from Ye, Travis Scott, Mike Dean, and Metro Boomin. Meanwhile, Billboard (March 12, 2025) reported that DJ Akademiks claimed to have heard the album early and described it as a "day one classic."

DJ Akademiks also speculated about a lineup of high-profile guest appearances, including Lil Uzi Vert, Future, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott.

For now, Playboi Carti is focused on promoting I Am Music and is set to perform at Rolling Loud California 2025 ahead of his upcoming tour, as reported by Billboard.

