"Only Kendrick Lamar gets in"—Netizens react as Playboi Carti's I Am Music album occupies eight of the top 10 spots on US Apple Music Songs chart

Shortly after the release of his third studio album, I Am Music, Playboi Carti's tracks occupied eight of the top 10 spots on the US Apple Music Songs chart, making fans excited. The album was released on March 14, 2025, and features collaborations with artists such as The Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

I Am Music's tracks Evil J0rdan, Crush, Pop Out, and Rather Lie occupy the first, second, fourth, and fifth spots on the Apple Music Songs chart, respectively. They are followed by other tracks including Mojo Jojo, K Pop, Philly, and Backdoor, which occupy the seventh to 10th positions.

Netizens were quick to react on social media platforms like X, acknowledging Carti's album, which made waves and acquired prominent rankings on the US Apple Music Songs chart. Referring to the presence of Drake's track Nokia and Kendrick Lamar's Luther on the chart, along with I Am Music's tracks, an X user commented on Lamar having a feature on the album.

"Only Kendrick Lamar gets in," they said.

"Drake and Kendrick & SZA being the other 2 spots of course," an X user commented.

Fans of the Magnolia rapper, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, praised the newly released album's achievement.

"Playboi Carti is dominating! 😱 8 out of the top 10 spots on the US Apple Music chart? He’s on a whole other level right now! 🔥🎶," an internet user said.

"That is frankly, amazing. Way to go!" another internet user said.

"Truly an epic drop," an X user remarked.

On the other hand, some internet users expressed their discontent with Carter's new album.

"I couldn't get past track 1," a netizen commented.

"Cuz there's nothing actually good out there these days," another netizen said.

Kendrick Lamar names A$AP Relli, and compares himself to Luka Doncic on Playboi Carti's I Am Music feature

While Playboi Carti revealed the artists' names featured on I Am Music, he kept Kendrick Lamar's collaboration under wraps until the album was close to being released. Lamar makes not one but three guest appearances on Carter's latest album, wherein the former has referenced A$AP Relli and Luka Doncic in the track Good Credit.

Taking a dig at A$AP Relli and his testimony against A$AP Rocky in the lawsuit alleging the latter shot him, Lamar raps in a verse:

"Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bit*h on point like A$AP Relli.”

Despite A$AP Relli's testimony, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar also compared himself to Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić in his feature on Playboi Carti's album, and rapped:

“The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I really been him, I promise/ Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n*gga, I’m Luka Dončić/ Conspiracy theories is a given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person."

In other news, after dropping his album I Am Music, Playboi Carti teased new music on the Instagram account of his record label Opium. In the caption of the post, celebrating the success of his third studio album, Playboi Carti mentioned "BABY BOI OTW."

