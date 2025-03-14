Will Kendrick Lamar feature in Playboi Carti's I Am Music? Rapper confirms collaboration with official 30-song tracklist

Playboi Carti has officially unveiled the highly anticipated 30-song tracklist for his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC, featuring numerous high-profile hip-hop artists. On March 14, 2025, Carti announced the names of the contributing artists on his X account. However, he withheld the name of one of the eight artists, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and an Atlanta rapper.

Later that same day, he released a complete list of 30 tracks, confirming Kendrick Lamar's presence on the album. The highly anticipated album, I AM MUSIC, will serve as the rapper's third studio album and will be released through AWGE and Interscope Records on March 14, 2025, at 3 am EST.

Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti collab confirmed as I AM MUSIC tracklist goes public

On Friday, March 14, 2025, after a slight delay in the album's release, Playboi Carti surprised fans by sharing a list of seven out of eight artists featured on I AM MUSIC and a 30-tracklist of the album on X.

The artists included Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla $ign. However, the Atlanta-born artist blacked out one name, fueling speculation that Kendrick Lamar might be among the eight. Playboi Carti later confirmed that he and Kendrick Lamar collaborated on the 15th track, Good Credit.

Speculation about the collaboration began when Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks mentioned on his Twitch channel on Thursday, March 13, 2025, that Lamar would be featured on the album.

Furthermore, during his livestream, Akademiks stated that Lamar is also the creative director of I AM MUSIC. In response, American record producer F1lthy, whose real name is Richard Ortiz, posted on X on March 14 to deny Akademiks's claims. F1lthy, the producer of Playboi Carti, explicitly stated that Kendrick Lamar is not the creative director of "this Carti album."

"kendrick fam but he is NOT the creative director of this album. This Carti album," F1lthy wrote.

Furthermore, during his live stream on Friday, March 14, 2025, DJ Akademiks responded to F1lthy's post by saying that he does not know who F1lthy is.

However, he confidently asserted that the Compton rapper is involved in I AM MUSIC. Akademiks also remarked that, having been in the industry for years and being well-acquainted with its key figures, he is confident in Lamar's participation in the album.

Additionally, Akademiks claimed that his remarks about Lamar's involvement were based on information directly from Carti —

"But the point is that Kendrick is on the album. Is he not? I don't want to argue... whether it's creative director or executive producer idgaf... Also, I am not here to make people feel that this ain't Carti or not a Carti album; this is completely Carti... I'm only going off what Carti told me," DJ said.

As of now, there is no confirmed information about Kendrick Lamar's role as creative director for Playboi Carti. However, Carti's tracklist has verified their collaboration.

As the release time approaches, the speculation and anticipation grow.

