"This is gonna go so hard"— Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Humble emote reportedly coming to Fortnite

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly making his debut in Fortnite with a new emote based on his 2017 hit Humble. According to leaks, as noted by HipHopDX on March 12, 2025, the bundle titled Sit Down, Be Humble will feature an emote inspired by the rapper, along with one of his songs, possibly Humble.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar's music has made notable appearances in popular video games. His track A.D.H.D from the album Section.80 was featured on the in-game radio station Radio Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V, and was nominated for Best Song in a Game at the 2013 Spike Video Game Awards.

While neither Lamar nor Fortnite’s publisher, Epic Games, has officially confirmed the collaboration, the speculation has already sparked a frenzy online. The rumored Kendrick Lamar collaboration has divided opinions among Fortnite fans. While many are excited about the addition of the hip-hop icon to the game, others had hoped for a different artist.

Ad

Trending

"This is gonna go so hard," one fan tweeted.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Going to be fire," another user stated.

"Every time I knock someone, they getting hit with HUMBLE emote," a third user shared.

However, not everyone is on board with the potential collaboration.

"We good off that we team drake," a Drake's fan commented.

"Nobody wants this fr," one user stated.

"We wanted Drake not this guy," another user shared.

Ad

Kendrick Lamar’s Fortnite debut could expand the game's musical influence

Ad

While Epic Games has yet to confirm the details, leaks suggest that the bundle will include a signature emote inspired by Kendrick Lamar, possibly named Love or Humble, an exclusive jam track featuring one of Lamar’s hit songs, and potential bonus cosmetics, including a Kendrick-inspired skin or themed accessories, as reported by The Music Essentials on March 11.

According to the HipHopDX, if the rumors are true, Kendrick Lamar will join a growing list of rappers who have collaborated with Fortnite. Eminem teamed up with the game in 2023, introducing skins based on his iconic looks. In 2020, Travis Scott performed a virtual concert inside the game, debuting his song The Scotts with Kid Cudi.

Ad

Other hip-hop figures, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and the late Juice WRLD, have also made appearances in Fortnite over the years. Fortnite's collaborations with major artists have helped the game remain culturally relevant, attracting players who may not have otherwise engaged with the platform.

Beyond his rumored Fortnite debut, Kendrick Lamar remains busy with various projects. One of his most anticipated ventures is an upcoming live-action comedy film produced by Lamar and his longtime collaborator Dave Free. HipHopDX reported that Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures, described the project as "one of the funniest and most original scripts we've ever read."

The film follows a Black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a history museum, only to discover that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback