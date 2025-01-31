"So sinister yet ethereal" — Memes take over the internet over The Weeknd's Big Sleep track from Hurry Up Tomorrow album

The Weeknd dropped his latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 31, 2025. His recent album is the third and final installment of his trilogy following 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM.

Hurry Up Tomorrow was originally slated for release on January 24, 2025, but he decided to delay its release due to the LA wildfire crisis to which The Weeknd donated $1 million for relief efforts.

Additionally, the Canadian singer and songwriter cancelled his one-night-only album release stadium show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for January 25, 2025. Following the release of his latest album, netizens quickly took to X to comment on one of the tracks called Big Sleep and most of the reactions were in the form of memes.

Commenting on The Weeknd's track featuring Daft Punk, given the duo split in 2021, and with The Weeknd having teased a potential collab that isn't confirmed yet, an X user tweeted:

"IS THAT DAFT PUNK ON BIG SLEEP UR F**KING LYINGGGGGGG"

"the production on big sleep is absolutely insane" an X user commented.

"THE BIG SLEEP BEAT DROP??? ABEL THE MAN U ARE." another X user mentioned.

Additionally, fans of the singer were all praises for his vocals on the track and appreciated the same:

"ABEL’S VOCALS ON BIG SLEEP WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK" an X user tweeted.

"There might be 4 other artists in music history that would even ATTEMPT to make a song like "Big Sleep" let alone pull it off" a netizen commented.

"the way he's hitting those high notes in big sleep HE HAS THE BEST. VOCALSSSSS" another netizen mentioned.

"This album feels almost like an opera to me": The Weeknd comments on Hurry Up Tomorrow album

In an interview with Variety dated January 10, 2025, The Weeknd mentioned that producer-composer Giorgio Moroder was a huge inspiration for the Hurry Up Tomorrow album. Moroder is popular for his work with Donna Summer on hits like Love to Love You Baby and I Feel Love.

Additionally, Giorgio Moroder contributed keyboards, vocals, and arrangements for Abel's latest album. Commenting on his inspiration and what the album means to him, the singer told Variety:

“His DNA has always been in all of my music, but I’m really honing in on it here, especially the operatic synths in ‘Scarface.’ This album feels almost like an opera to me,” he concludes, “this gothic, operatic finale to the trilogy.”

Abel Tesfaye (Image via Instagram/ @theweeknd)

The credits for The Weeknd's recently dropped album don't appear on any of the streaming services currently. However, a representative for the artist confirmed that the album featured Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Florence +, Future, Giorgio Moroder, the Machine, Anitta, Playboi Carti, and others. Hurry Up Tomorrow is a 22-track album spanning nearly 90 minutes.

Additionally, The Weeknd's latest album will be followed by a film of the same name will will come out on May 16, 2025, featuring the singer with Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega. The film is co-written and directed by Trey Edward Schults for Lionsgate and will be released exclusively in theatres.

Hurry Up Tomorrow was introduced with three singles: Timeless featuring Playboi Carti, São Paulo featuring Anitta, and Dancing in the Flames wherein Timeless occupied the No. 3 position on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2024.

