"Right now I am cookin bro" — DJ Akademiks reveals alleged text messages from Drake claiming he is making new music

American podcaster DJ Akademiks recently shared some alleged text messages from Drake concerning the release of new music during a livestream session. As per X page @nfr_podcast's post dated March 14, the snippet of Akademiks' live stream featured the podcaster reading out text messages reportedly sent by Drizzy stating:

"Right now I am cookin bro. You know where I'm at mentally when I'm locked in. I'm in the zone, its just me..."

Akademiks added that Drizzy didn't want to attach any other artists to him or friends. The podcaster also said that the rapper was having a "great time" making new music. Akademiks mentioned the alleged texts since he wanted to give the rapper credit.

Akademiks is known to be a Drake supporter and has openly supported the rapper during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. In a recent live stream on Twitch dated March 3, 2025, the podcaster commented on the remark Conan O'Brien directed at Drizzy during the 2025 Oscars.

During the event, Conan made a joke about being halfway through the show, adding it was a cue for Lamar to come out and call Drizzy a p*dophile. Expressing discontent over the same, DJ Akademiks gave the Passionfruit rapper a suggestion and said:

"Because I think he should have sued Kendrick, not UMG. F*ck all that other sh*t... If Drake see Kendrick and shot, I would completely get it, and if you file a lawsuit, I would get it,"

"This next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy": Drake mentions in cryptic post seemingly referring to new music

While Drake hasn't confirmed or denied whether he sent the alleged texts to DJ Akademiks, which the podcaster read out during a recent livestream, the rapper amassed a lot of attention with a cryptic Instagram post.

On March 10, 2025, Drizzy took to Instagram to post a carousel of random images featuring a sweatshirt with his OVO label's symbol—the owl, a Zofran tablet, and a selfie. It wasn't the rapper's pictures that caused a stir among his fans but the caption, which stated:

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

While it isn't clear what Drake intended to imply with the caption, netizens believe the 'next chapter' hinted at new music, and the lengthy caption had something to do with his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

In addition to the cryptic IG post, Drizzy posted a series of photos on Instagram on March 13, 2025, promoting his latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The images featured random captions like "BOB JACKLE$," "$$$IXER," "$$$WAY," "$$$ILLY RABBIT," "$$$OLID AS A ROCK," and "$$$TILL ON MY ONES."

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album was released on February 14, 2025, and featured 21 songs. As per Billboard's report dated February 15, 2025, the album broke the record for the biggest R&B/soul album in the history of Apple Music by first-day streams globally.

