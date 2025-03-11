Drake "likes" Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' vs 'Nokia' dance off challenge video 

On Monday, March 10, DJ Akademiks tweeted a video collage, where Kendrick Lamar's fans were seen recreating Not Like Us in the first video and Drake's fans grooving to Nokia in the second one.

The dance-off challenge video, posted on the DJ's Instagram handle, had a notification of Drizzy's account (@champagnepapi) liking it and the screenshot of the same was added to the tweet. Akademiks captioned the tweet:

"Drake approves of the Nokia challenge trend"

The God's Plan rapper's like on the dance-off challenge trend comes amid the ongoing beef between him and K-Dot, which started at the beginning of 2024.

Lamar's GNX beats Drake's new album on the number 1 position of Billboard's 200 album chart

Drake's like on the dance-off challenge video between his Nokia and Lamar's Not Like Us also follows the latter's sixth studio album from 2024 - GNX - which dethroned Drake's latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U) - on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Drizzy dropped $$$4U last month, on Valentine's Day (February 14), which peaked the album chart on February 23, earning 246,000 equivalent album units and replacing GNX in the top spot.

However, on Monday, K-Dot's GNX returned to its number 1 position on the chart, toppling Drizzy's latest album and ruling the chart for a third non-consecutive week in the US. Per Variety, GNX, with 90,500 units, is followed immediately by $$$4U, with 90,000 units, on the chart as of now. Meanwhile, the third position is occupied by Tate McRae's So Close to What, with 87,000 units.

Per the media outlet, GNX has logged 103 million streams on streaming platforms this week. The album, which was surprise-dropped by Lamar on November 22, 2024, has registered 16,500 units out of the 95,000 units in physical and digital sales.

The recent Billboard placements indicate that the HUMBLE rapper is ahead of Drake, not only on the album chart but also on the singles chart, which he rules with his collaborative track, Luther (featuring SZA). Lamar has two other songs in the Top 5 in the US chart - Not Like Us on number 3 and Tv Off on number 4.

The other albums currently on Billboard's Top 10 on the album charts include (in serial order) SZA's SOS, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Lisa's Alter Ego, Chappel Roan's The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time, and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG over Not Like Us in January 2025

Nearly two months ago, Drake also filed a defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG) over the release and promotion of Not Like Us, a megahit diss track that Lamar released in May 2024, in which he called Drizzy a p*dophile.

His 91-page-long lawsuit claimed that the release of Not Like Us led to three attempted home invasions in the Canadian rapper's Toronto residence, a shooting of his security guard, and months of online hate.

The One Dance rapper has also clarified that the lawsuit had nothing to do with his rap battle with Lamar.

"UMG may spin this complaint as a rap beef gone legal, but this lawsuit is not about a war of words between artists. This lawsuit involves no claims against Kendrick Lamar or any other artist; instead, it is about UMG — the publisher and exclusive rights holder of Lamar's music, as well as Drake's — and its malicious decision to publish and promote" the song, the suit reads.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us not only broke several streaming records but also won five Grammy Awards in 2025, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

