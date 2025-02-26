At this point Drake has his own community in the air" — Internet reacts to Gordo sleeping on a makeshift bed behind the bar on Air Drake

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Gordo posted a picture of himself asleep on a jet on X. In the caption of the post, the DJ wrote that he had made a makeshift bed behind the bar while on board Air Drake - a private jet that was gifted to him by a Canadian company, Cargojet.

Gordo's tweet has since garnered the attention of netizens on the social media platform, with one of them commenting:

"Plane has a bar, at this point Drake has his own community in air"

Some netizens compared Drake's private jet with the Emirates airline, while others speculated about the luxury features the aircraft might have.

"His plane is like flying Emarites with less people lol" - commented an X user.

"This is not shade but I bet Drake the type of dude to have the finest Egyptian sheets in storage on his plane with some crazy a*s foam pillow just in case any of the crodies gotta sleep behind the bar. I'm just guessing but I think I'm right." - added another.

"gotta stop sleeping with airpods we need your ears to stay healthy past 80 smh" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that perhaps this was why the Passionfruit rapper "living it up" was making other people "mad," which could be a reference to his recent conflicts with Kendrick Lamar, and now Universal Music Group.

"Drake really living it all up no wonder they mad mad... 30 seater plane for like 10 of us vibes" - replied a fourth user.

"Making it with your boys must hit different different" - added a fifth one.

"As an electronic music hippie with an ovo tattoo on my ribs can you talk drake into popping up at electric forest" - posted a sixth netizen.

Drake's private jet underwent a redesign last year

In August 2024, Drizzy previewed a redesign for his private jet on Instagram, revealing that the new message featured on its bottom would be, "Chances are she's on board," a replacement to the first iteration, which read, "If you're reading this we left," a play on his 2015 mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

The redesign of Air Drake came five years after the private jet - a modified Boeing 767-200 - was gifted to Drizzy by Cargojet - a cargo airline company - as part of their collaboration. According to SlashGear, Cargojet had previously worked with the Hotline Bling rapper, hauling his equipment to tour destinations.

For the company, gifting Drizzy a private jet seemed like an opportunity for good publicity, helping them raise brand awareness as the rapper flew around the world in it. Per the media outlet, the jet was originally a Boeing 676 - an airliner that entered service in 1982 and has since been used as both passenger jets as well as cargo planes for transport companies like FedEx.

The aircraft that Drizzy was gifted wasn't a brand new model at the time, but a second-hand Boeing 767-200 which started as a freighter and was used to haul cargo around the world. It was around 30 years old when Drizzy received it.

The aircraft also stands out because of its distinctive large owl painted on it representing Drizzy's OVO brand. Virgil Abloh, a fashion designer and artistic director for Louis Vitton, designed both iterations of the private jet, before his unexpected death in 2021.

Slash Gear reports that Air Drake is a statement about the In My Feelings rapper's wealth and opulence, and can seat up to 30 people when over 200 passengers could fly on it if it operated as an airliner.

The seating is designed with Drizzy's entourage in mind and includes multiple sofas, armchairs, and recliners.

Air Drake was worth $185 million, with Cargojet allegedly spending another $100 million to refurbish it before gifting the jet to Drizzy.

