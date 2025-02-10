"For Drake" — Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar ending Super Bowl halftime show with “Game Over” graphics lighting up in the crowd behind him

Kendrick Lamar's 13-minute performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on February 9 ended with a bang after the words "Game Over" lit up behind the rapper as he closed his set with TV Off. The California rapper's performance included tracks like Humble, DNA, Squabble Up, Peekaboo, and Not Like Us, his Grammy-winning Drake diss track.

Lamar's last song was TV Off, which he performed with the song's producer, Mustard. Towards the end of the song, Lamar beckons the camera while rapping, "Turn this TV off, turn this TV off." He then mimics using a remote to turn off a TV as the lights go down, while the words "GAME OVER" illuminate from the crowd.

As the clip made the rounds on social media, several people speculated the message was targeted at Drake, who was engaged in a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. The beef between the two rappers dominated the music industry well into this year after Lamar won five Grammys for Not Like Us, including Song and Record of the Year.

The Compton rapper revived the beef at the Super Bowl when he performed the diss track live, name-dropping Drake with a huge smile and even referencing the Canadian rapper's lawsuit against UMG regarding the track. Netizens assumed the performance signaled "Game Over" for Drake, with one user tweeting:

"For Drake (laughing emoji)."

Several netizens seemingly agreed with this sentiment. Here are some of their reactions:

"Game over for Drake, without a doubt," one person tweeted.

"Drake gonna have to move to the middle east atp," another person added.

"Definately game over for Drake," someone else commented.

"Loved it! Timing was perfect ! Drake prolly somewhere crying," another user wrote.

Others interpreted "Game Over" as a message for the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Literally lol the Chiefs are so cooked," one person wrote.

"Game over indeed. When the halftime show hits that hard and the Eagles are dominating on the field, it feels like the outcome was sealed long before the second half," another person added.

"More like the game is over for the Chiefs," someone else commented.

Kendrick Lamar performed 11 songs during his Super Bowl set

The set list for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl was widely speculated after the rapper was announced as the halftime show's headliner in 2024. Many wondered whether Lamar would perform Not Like Us, with discussions gathering steam in light of Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG concerning the track, filed in January 2025.

While Kendrick Lamar did not confirm that he would perform the diss track ahead of the show, he seemingly teased the track mid-performance. He played the Not Like Us beat midway, saying he wanted to perform "their favorite song" and alluded to Drake's lawsuit before moving on to another song.

The rapper started his set with an unreleased snippet from his 2024 album GNX, titled Bodies. He performed two songs, Humble and DNA, from his Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN, before performing more songs from GNX. He also performed his other Drake diss track, Euphoria.

SZA joined him on stage for All the Stars and Luther. With just two songs left, Kendrick Lamar decided to perform Not Like Us, however, he omitted rapping the "certified p*dophile" line. Kendrick Lamar's final song was TV Off, where he was joined by Mustard.

The 13-minute performance was punctuated with special appearances, with Samuel L. Jackson narrating the show and Serena Williams crip-walking to Not Like Us. However, Kendrick Lamar took center stage for most of the performance, walking around the field with his dancers dressed in American flag colors.

In other news, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are gearing up for their upcoming "Grand National Tour" between April 19 and June 18. The first show will reportedly be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

