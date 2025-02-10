"DROP THE WHOLE SONG" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar performing unreleased GNX snippet at Super Bowl featuring Samuel Jackson

On February 9, 2025, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by bringing Samuel L. Jackson onstage during his Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was highly anticipated, but the halftime performances also drew great excitement.

While Kendrick was set to headline the halftime show with SZA joining him, Jackson's appearance was a shock to the viewers. What shocked fans more was that Lamar sang Bodies, an unreleased GNX snippet after Jackson presented Lamar. The 76-year-old actor said:

"Salutations, it's your uncle... Sam. And this is the great American game."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The clip caturing the Kendrick Lamar performing the unreleased snippet gained massive traction on social media. The video shared by @nfr_podcast gained about a million views since it was shared on February 9, just hours back.

The comment section has been filled with reactions from netizens. Many even urged the rapper to release the complete track soon. A user tweeted:

"DROP THE WHOLE SONG."

Expand Tweet

Another user wrote on X:

"Lmao how many people hop out the car?"

"Finally heard more of the snippet Bodies 🔥🔥I play the short clip version video a lot like it's a full song 🤣," added a tweet.

"Omg I love Kendrick 🥹❤️🔥🔥🔥," wrote a netizen.

Several fans expressed their excitement through tweets on the social media platform. Some, however, had a different perspective and didn't particularly enjoy the halftime show. A user commented:

"Most overhyped half time show of all time 😭😭😭."

"Just absolutely HORRIBLE! Trash," commented another one.

"Another big half time show let down..." added a tweet.

For the unversed, this wasn't Kendrick Lamar's first performance at the halftime show. In 2022, he had previously been on the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Both DJ Mustard and SZA joined Kendrick Lamar during his halftime performances on Sunday

Kendrick Lamar's perfomance during the much anticipated halftime show on Sunday, witnessed SZA and DJ Mustard. Adding to it, Serena Williams, who was once rumored to have dated Drake, made a surprise cameo. Serena was further seen dancing while Kendrick and SZA performed.

Expand Tweet

As for Kendrick's performance, he performed the controversial diss track Not Like Us, but omitted parts which directly attacked Drizzy, calling him a p*dophile. The adjustment with the lyrics happened amid the ongoing legal drama between Drake and Universal Music Group.

The Canadian rapper sued UMG in a defamation lawsuit, claiming that the message simplied through lyrics of the song were untrue, and that they have harmed his reputation. The lawsuit, however, clarified that it was not aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback