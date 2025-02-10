"He knows Drake is watchin" — Netizens react to Kendrick Lamar smiling at the camera while singing "I hear you like ‘em young" at Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance has gone viral online following his summer rap battle with Drake.

Many could not help but cackle at a moment during K. Dot’s Not Like Us performance when he looked directly into the camera. This comes after Drizzy launched a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for seemingly promoting the aforementioned diss track where K. Dot called Drizzy a p*dophile.

Kendrick Lamar initially teased his Not Like Us performance at the legendary stage by saying- “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” He then performed the Grammy-winning track and skipped on saying the “p*dophile” lyric and the crowd helped him with the “A Minor” lyric.

At one point, Kendrick Lamar seemingly glared at the camera while singing:

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one.”

X user @FadeAwayMedia posted a clip of the aforementioned moment on the social networking site and amassed nearly 10 million views at the time of writing this article.

Reacting to the same one, X user said:

"It was the smile that did it for me while staring at the camera....And he knows Drake is watchin"

Several others giggled at the viral moment with comments online reading:

“KENDRICK LAMAR COOKED DRAKE AT THE SUPERBOWL ON LIVE TV,” an X user said.

“Yeahhh smile for us pookie,” a internet user said.

Not Like Us is currently part of a complicated legal case as Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which represents both Drizzy and K. Dot. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Drake never gonna recover from this,” an X user said.

“DRAKE GO TO CANADA AND NEVER COME BACK,” an internet user said.

“Drake’s lawyer watching,” a platform user said.

Tennis icon Serena Williams also graced the stage to represent Compton, California. Many found the same hilarious as Drizzy was rumored to have dated her in 2011. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“I can confirm Drake is cooked,” an X user said.

“How do you ever recover from this,” another netizen said.

Kendrick Lamar performs GNX hit tracks at Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar was joined by SZA, DJ Mustard, Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams on the Super Bowl halftime show stage. He started off with Squabble Up from his latest GNX album. He also teased an unreleased song which has since been speculated to be Bodies.

The Pulitzer-Prize winner also performed his hit track Humble from his fourth album, Damn. He then performed DNA, Euphoria, Man at the Garden, Peekaboo and Luther alongside SZA, who had previously collaborated with him on tracks like Easy Bake, Doves in the Wind and Babylon.

The duo also performed All the Stars together, which was the lead single for the Black Panther soundtrack.

Kendrick Lamar then performed Not Like Us and ended his show with TV Off.

This was not the first time K. Dot took the Super Bowl stage. He last performed at the stadium back in 2022 while being accompanied by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and more.

