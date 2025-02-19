"My petty King" — Internet reacts to Drake seemingly saying "that's facts" to a banner calling Kendrick Lamar a p*ssy in his show

Rapper Drake seemingly agreed with a fan holding up a banner calling his rival Kendrick Lamar a "p*ssy" during one of his recent shows in Sydney. The two rappers have been involved in a rap beef since last year.

In a viral video online, Drizzy is seen performing on stage at the Qudus Bank Arena in Sydney as a part of his The Anita Max Win Tour. The video features a fan holding a banner saying, "Kendrick is a p*ssy".

The Toronto rapper seemingly addressed the same from the stage as he pointed at the banner and said:

"That's facts!"

Fans took to X to react to Drake's antics, with many finding it funny. One fan wrote:

"My petty King."

"The truth is the truth," another user jibed.

"He does things to rattle people and they keep falling for the bait 😂😂. My goat," a fan joked.

"Gosh, is he planning to sneak diss again for the next 10 years then sue!," a user asked.

Some fans also appeared to mock Drizzy:

"OvHoes got their signal," a user remarked.

"Imagine suing your opss diss track because it stung you so hard and then proceeding to call him p**sy," another netizen commented.

"But he’s the one suing cause he got desecrated in a rap battle," a fan opined.

Drizzy released a new album in collaboration with PartyNextDoor on February 14, marking his first album release since his feud with Kendrick Lamar between March and May last year.

The OVO CEO's new project came days after Lamar performed during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. His setlist included two diss tracks aimed at Drake, including the chart-breaking Not Like Us and Euphoria.

Kendrick Lamar allegedly took a dig at Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group during his Super Bowl halftime performance

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

On February 5, 2025, Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to do so. His performance was an anticipated one, as many expected him to perform some of his diss tracks aimed at Drake in the wake of their feud.

Kendrick Lamar did not disappoint as he performed both Not Like Us and Euphoria during the show. He also supposedly took a jibe at Drizzy's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). The Toronto rapper filed a lawsuit against his record label, accusing them of using illegal means to boost the streams and sales of Lamar's Not Like Us.

At one point during the show, Kendrick Lamar referred to some of his female backup dancers as "ladies." The group responded, "Yes, Dot," after which the rapper asked them if he should play the audience's favorite song but mentioned that they "love to sue," allegedly referring to Drizzy's lawsuit against UMG.

"I wanna make a move. I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar said.

The backup dancers then asked which song K Dot was talking about when the interlude of Not Like Us played in the background. Kendrick Lamar assured the audience it was a part of his tracklist and said:

"Yeah, that song. Ahh maybe I think about…"

Expand Tweet

During his actual performance of Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar notably censored a part of the lyrics where he referred to Drake as a "certified p*dophile." However, he did name-drop Drizzy as a part of the lyrics and also retained the infamous line with "A-Minor" in it. Lamar notably won five Grammy Awards for the diss track this year, including the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

While Drake did not comment on Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance officially, he appeared to address his rap beef with the West Coast rapper in his latest album. In one of his solo tracks, Gimme A Hug, the lyrics said:

"Damn/They be droppin' s**t, but we be droppin' harder s**t (Droppin' harder s**t) F**k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit."

One of his other tracks, Celibacy, appeared to include a reference to Lamar's Not Like Us. He rapped:

"We got a lot of things to discuss/ Like these men you know you can’t trust/ Or these girls that just don’t give mе enough/ F*ck, I guess it’s up and it’s stuck/ We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one."

Shortly after Drake dropped his new album, he also announced his 3 Night At Wireless tour featuring multiple artists, including his frequent collaborator PartyNextDoor. The Toronto rapper will be performing three nights in a row in London between July 11 and 13.

