"Ain’t no way this will be better than the Pop Out" — Internet reacts to Drake announcing 3 Night At Wireless with PartyNextDoor and more

Drake announced his 3 Nights At Wireless tour, scheduled from July 11 to July 13, 2025. He'll be joined by several other artists, including his recent collaborator PartyNextDoor from the album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Summer Walker, The Mandem, Burna Boy, and Vybz Kartel.

On February 16, Drake posted details on Instagram about his three-night tour in partnership with the Wireless Fest. The events will take place at Finsbury Park in London over the course of three days. This is Drizzy's first short tour since his widely discussed feud with Kendrick Lamar that concluded last May.

Fans took to X to react to Drizzy's announcement. One X user compared the 3 Nights at Wireless tour to Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Show last June and wrote:

"Ain’t no way this will be better than the Pop Out."

"lmao he done took up the whole budget," another user jibed.

"He got a whole Rasta Army," a fan added.

"so kendrick and drake are performing in the UK at the same time?," another netizen asked.

Many fans expressed their excitement about the line-up:

"That lineup is straight fire, can't wait for this," a fan opined.

"Kendrick lamar is not versatile enough to do this," another user remarked.

"I ain’t gonna lie getting Burna boy and vybz…. Yea he’s got that it’ll be fire," a netizen commented.

Drake seemingly addresses his beef with Kendrick Lamar in his latest album with PartyNextDoor

Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Image via Getty)

On Friday, February 14, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaboration album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U ($$$4U). The album included a few solo songs by Drizzy, including Gimme A Hug, in which the rapper seemingly addressed his beef with Kendrick Lamar last year.

In one verse of the track, Drizzy alluded to a "rap beef," which could have been a reference to his feud with Lamar. The lyrics said:

"Damn/They be droppin' s**t, but we be droppin' harder s**t (Droppin' harder s**t) F**k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit."

In another track titled Celibacy, Drizzy seemingly alluded to Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, which won the rapper five Grammy Awards this year, including the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In the lyrics, Drizzy rapped:

"We got a lot of things to discuss/ Like these men you know you can’t trust/ Or these girls that just don’t give mе enough/ F*ck, I guess it’s up and it’s stuck/ We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one."

The Toronto rapper's track was released following Kendrick Lamar's much-talked-about Super Bowl halftime show performance earlier this month. During the show, Lamar performed two of his diss tracks aimed at Drizzy, including the popular Not Like Us and Euphoria. According to Roc Nation and Apple Music, Lamar's halftime performance was the most viewed in history, attracting 133.5 million viewers.

Lamar censored a section in "Not Like Us where he controversially referred to Drizzy as a "certified p*dophile. However, he seemed to address Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) during the performance.

For those uninformed, Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing them of employing illegal tactics and bots to inflate the streaming numbers and sales of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

Drake's latest album with PartyNextDoor features 21 tracks. According to Billboard, the album has broken records by becoming the biggest R&B album in the history of Apple Music in terms of first-day streams.

Some Sexy Songs 4 U also marks Drizzy's first full-length studio album since his 2023 release, For All The Dogs. The album spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 200 charts.

