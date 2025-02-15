"He’ll never get over what Kendrick did to him" — Internet reacts to Drake singing "We'rе not like them, baby, and they're not like us" on Celibacy

Drake and PartyNextDoor recently released their collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine's Day. The Canadian rapper decided to take a dig at Kendrick Lamar through Celibacy, a track belonging to the recently dropped album.

In his first verse, Drake said:

"We got a lot of things to discuss/ Like these men you know you can’t trust/ Or these girls that just don’t give mе enough/ F*ck, I guess it’s up and it’s stuck/ We’rе not like them, baby, and they’re not like us, either one."

The verse garnered massive attention from netizens online, who took to social media to express their opinions. Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user (@KevinVerdoK) tweeted:

"He'll never get over what Kendrick did to him."

Another user wrote on X:

"Post lawsuit raps just don’t hit the same.."

"Kendrick did him bad 😂😂😂," added a tweet.

"He should let this go, it's detrimental to his brand," suggested a netizen.

Several other netizens also shared their take on the latest track that Drake released. A user commented:

"Sue boy can never get over it FOH."

"What did Kendrick do to this ninja. Living rent free than mfker," read a tweet.

"Wow man that was………mid," mentioned a netizen.

Also, for the unversed, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was the first one after his much talked about beef with Kendrick, last year.

Drake made references to his beef with Kendrick Lamar in another track of the album

Celibacy was not the only track in which Drake addressed last year's sensational beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy made references to the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar in another track Gimme A Hug. In this one, the Canadian rapper rapped:

"F*ck all rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit."

At the beginning of the track, he addressed himself in a form of self-assurance. He wrote that other rappers were "using him for promotion." The lyrics read:

"Small fish, making kids feel emotion/ Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken."

Elsewhere in the track, Drake made references to the disses aimed at him during the rap beef last year. He wrote:

"They be droppin' (expletive), but we be droppin' harder (expletive)/ (Expletive) a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit."

The beef between Lamar and Drizzy happened last year, in which both made digs at each other through several diss tracks. This included tracks like Not Like Us and Euphoria from Kendrick Lamar's end and disses like Taylor Made Freestyle and The Heart Part 6 from Drake's side.

Drizzy is in the middle of his Anita Max Win Tour across Australia and New Zealand. The tour began on February 4, with its first show scheduled in Perth and the final show is on March 16 in Auckland. The rapper's next show is scheduled for February 16 in Sydney. Meanwhile, Lamar won five Grammys this year.

