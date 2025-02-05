"Top Dawg is in the gay hiphop illuminOti" — Azealia Banks weighs in on why Metro Boomin and Future never won any Grammys

Azealia Banks recently shared her opinion on X when a netizen spoke about Metro Boomin and Future never winning any Grammys. The platform user (@TM88) wrote that the two rappers never won Grammys and got massive attention only after the release of Like That, which escalated into the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. For the unversed, Like That was nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

The user's tweet, dated February 3, 2025, read:

"It’s crazy Metro and Future ain't win a single Grammy. 'Like That' was the start of everything."

Azealia Banks quoted the tweet and responded:

"Top Dawg is in the gay hiphop illuminOti. That’s why. It’s gay hiphop brotherhood sh*t."

She continued:

"When Jay said SZA was a fluke, he meant it. LOL. I’m so tired of that crew. Fake a** black power bs, dumb monkey n*gger behavior being used against Drake for f*ckin what? Cause Drake f*cked Sza and decided to pass?"

Azealia Banks' tweet, (Photo via @azealiaslacewig/X)

In the end, Azealia Banks even talked about Kendrick Lamar, who won five Grammys this year. She argued that Lamar had ghostwriters working for him. The tweet by Banks had garnered more than 300K views as well as 2,000 likes at the time of writing.

More about artists who won in multiple categories in the 67th Grammys

The 67th Grammy Awards was held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While the primary ceremony was broadcasted on CBS, it became available for streaming on Paramount+. Kendrick Lamar's 2024 diss track Not Like Us became one of the most celebrated ones in the award show this year.

The track garnered awards in five different categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

Another significant win in this year's Grammys was that of Beyoncé. She grabbed the award in the Album of the Year for her album Cowboy Carter. This is the first time she has won in this category, after being nominated in the same several times before.

Some other artists who won in different categories at the event include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Charli XCX, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Lucky Daye, Doechii, and Norah Jones, to name a few.

