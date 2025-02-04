"Where was she going" — Internet reacts to Gayle King starting to walk after Beyoncé wins Album of the Year at the Grammys

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won Album of the Year at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The singer hugged her daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z before getting on the stage to receive the award in the most prestigious category.

However, what grabbed more attention was TV personality Gayle King's reaction after Beyoncé was announced as the winner. In the viral clip, King was seen seemingly excitedly approaching the stage.

The video was reshared on X (formerly known as Twitter) and garnered massive reactions. A user (@ourhermitage) posted the video on the platform on February 3, and it gained about a million views as well as more than 25K likes. Many netizens wondered and joked about why she was going forward.

Here are some popular responses found under the tweet. A user (@Davisfierce) wrote:

"Where was she going?"

Another user wrote on X:

"Baby she was walking somewhere idk where but she was going ! 😹🫶🏽"

"HA!!!! She was moving like she was trying to be on stage as well 😂," joked another one.

"Gayle said move move move move," added a tweet.

While many netizens joked about her action, some found her excitement "priceless." A user commented:

"Her excitement was priceless."

"Gayle King's enthusiasm is infectious and wonderful 😊," mentioned another one.

"That’s a true family friend!" read a tweet.

"I just feel very full and very honored"- said Beyoncé while receiving the award for Album of the Year

Despite being nominated in the Album of the Year category several times in the past, Beyoncé has never won it. According to Sky News, Lauryn Hill was the last woman of color who won this category about 26 years ago. Stating how honored she felt, she expressed her gratitude to Grammys, she said:

"I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work."

In her acceptance speech, she even mentioned 83-year-old Linda Martell, a prominent figure amongst the Black female country singers. Beyoncé continued by stating:

"I hope we just keep pushing forward [and] opening doors," Beyoncé continued. "God bless y'all. Thank you so much."

The prestigious award was further presented to the singer by Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Apart from this prominent category, Beyoncé also won the Best Country Album category. She reportedly became the first black female singer to grab this award, which Taylor Swift presented to her. After winning the same, the Crazy In Love singer shared that she was not expecting this win. After winning the award in the country music album category, she said:

"Genre is a code word to keep us in place as artists, and I just want to encourage us to do what we're passionate about."

The Album of The Year category had several other nominees. The list includes Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Jacob Colier, and several others.

