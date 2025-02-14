"Would be cool if he had more than 5 Grammys" — Internet reacts to Drake reportedly saying "I keep Grammys on the floor in the ladies bathroom"

After Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys this year, a screenshot of an apparent conversation between Drake and Preme surfaced on the internet. It was originally shared by Canadian rapper Preme on his Instagram story on Thursday, February 13. This screenshot soon went viral across social media.

In the screenshot, Drizzy reportedly sent a message that read:

"I keep Grammys on the floor in the ladies bathroom in my bedroom. Yes my bathroom has a ladies bathroom."

A post about this screenshot by @nfr_podcast garnered more than 980K views as well as over 13K likes within a few hours since it made it to X, formerly known as Twitter. Several netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to the conversation between the two artists. An X user tweeted:

"This would be cool if he had more than 5 Grammys."

"Idk if thats aura or j weird," another user wrote.

"GRAMMYS DIDNT MATTER TO HIM WHEN KENDRICK STARTED WINNING THEM ALL 😂😂😂," added a tweet.

"Imagine saying this cause Kendrick beat em at the Grammys every time," stated another netizen.

Not many were pleased with the Hotline Bling hitmaker's alleged chat.

"He keeps the Nickelodeon Choice Awards on his bed mantle," an X user joked.

"When the report comes out that Kendrick made more money this year He'll say he uses money as toilet paper," an X user remarked.

"He thinks he is vibing with a good Line but it’s not Even mid," added a tweet.

It could be noted that Drake was not present at the Grammys held earlier this month.

Drake had slammed the Grammy Awards and also stopped sending his works there

Canadian rapper Drake has received nominations in the Grammy Awards, since as early as 2010. His first nominations were for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance for the 2009 single Best I Ever Had. His first Grammy win was three years later in 2013 for the 2011 studio album Take Care in the category of Best Rap Album.

The last time he won a Grammy one was in 2023 for Wait For U in the category of Best Melodic Rap Performance. In his entire career till now Drake had won five Grammys amongst his more than 50 nominations. According to Today.com, he first performed at the event back in 2010 alongside Eminem and Lil Wayne.

The rapper has previously criticized Grammys, particularly in 2017, when he received a Grammy for Hotline Bling. He slammed the awards show for selecting the track under a rap song category and not a pop song one. In February 2017, he sat for an interview with UK DJ Semtex and opened up on the same subject. Drake mentioned:

"I'm a Black artist, I'm apparently a rapper, even though Hotline Bling is not a rap song. The only category that they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black. I can't figure out why."

In 2022, he removed his work from the Grammy nominations, even after Certified Lover Boy was nominated for Best Rap Album and Way 2 Sexy was nominated for Best Rap Performance. This wasn't the first time that Drake missed the event. Just like this year, the artist has not been attending the Grammys since 2023.

