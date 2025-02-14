"More crying than rapping"— Internet divided over Drake saying "F**k all the rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit" in $$$4U song Gimme A Hug

Drake and PartyNextDoor released their highly anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine's Day 2025. The 21-track album will be the Canadian rapper's first full-length LP since his 2023 album, For All The Dogs.

Since then, the world has seen Drake engage in high-spirited rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, with Lamar largely voted the winner after the rapper released Not Like Us, which took home five Grammys this year.

The beef seemingly continued well into 2025, after Lamar performed Not Like Us during the Super Bowl halftime show, amid Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group concerning the track.

While the Canadian rapper did not publicly acknowledge the Grammy wins or the Super Bowl performance, he referenced the rap beef in the track, Gimme A Hug, from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. In Gimme A Hug, the tenth track of the album, the 6 God seemingly denounced the beef, adding he was in the mood to party with the lyrics:

"F**k a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit/ Tryna get the party lit for the b***hes.

Drake's bars on Gimme A Hug were met with mixed reviews, with one user tweeting:

"More crying than rapping."

Many echoed this sentiment, claiming the song had "boring lyrics." Here are some of their reactions:

"Surface level boring lyrics," one person posted.

"This all feels a little empty though doesn’t it?" another person questioned.

"This song is absolutely terrible and he also said “f**k a rap beef i’m tryna keep the partly lit for the b***hessss” this man is LOST," someone else commented.

"Bro doin them imagination fabrication saturation lines again," another user wrote.

However, others praised the rapper, claiming that people were tuning in to listen to his new album despite declaring he lost the beef.

"Everybody who is saying that he lost is listening to his whole album right now so I'm sure that means he won," one person tweeted.

"Called him a loser but rushed to listen to his current collab project," another person added.

"Song of the year, bro was talking his s**t," someone else posted.

Drake addressed his supposed "elimination" in Gimme A Hug

Drake and PartyNextDoor excited their fans after they announced a new album for Valentine's Day, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The 74-minute album's cover art featured the two Canadian artists in fur coats, standing in front of the Marilyn Monroe Towers in Ontario, Canada.

Despite $ome $exy $ongs 4 U being a Valentine's Day album, Drake still addressed his 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The beef involved several artists like Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and Kanye West joining Lamar to diss Drake, with West claiming they were all "energized" for the "elimination of Drake" in an April 2024 interview with Justin Laboy.

At the time, Ye had dropped a remix version of Like That, the Metro and Future song that kickstarted the rap beef after Lamar was featured in it in March 2024.

"Pluto called me. I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords, called the Hooligans, called 'em out in London to get on the joint. Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited. We was energized," West said.

The Canadian rapper seemingly addressed his supposed "elimination" in Gimme A Hug, starting the first verse with, "Yeah, Drake elimination, fake intimidation/ Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience."

Throughout the song, the Canadian rapper seemingly alludes to having survived the beef, likening himself to Neo from the Matrix movies, while calling his competitors Nemo. He also accused other artists of using him for promotion, dubbing them "small fish."

In the first verse, he also claimed it was "funny" that only "b***h n***as" were waiting for his obituary, alleging they were the ones who would benefit the most if he died.

"Funny how it's only b***h n***as that are waiting on the boy's obituary/ 'Cause if I die, it's these n***as that become the sole beneficiary/ And what the f**k are they gon' do with it?" he rapped.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U is now available for streaming on all music platforms.

