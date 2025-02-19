"Kendrick has no song where the crowd can do this" — Netizens react to Drake putting his mic down as Sydney crowd raps 'SICKO MODE'

Drake is currently in the middle of his ongoing Anita Max Win tour, performing in Sydney since Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Canadian rapper has set four shows in Sydney. In one of them, he recently performed his verses from the Travis Scott song SICKO MODE featuring Drizzy.

Videos of the concert went viral, capturing the rapper putting his mic down while the entire crowd rapper the lyrics of the 2018 hit track. Several users shared and reshared the clips from the performance and reacted to it.

The social media platforms like X and Instagram were filled with responses from netizens. Many compared Drake's performance as well as the audience's response to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. A user (@OVOLeBronto) tweeted:

"Kendrick has no song where the crowd can do this btw."

Another platform user wondered:

"How is he not better than kendrick!"

"The crowd is so energetic compared to the SuperBowl where maybe 16 people knew the songs lol," wrote another fan.

"If kenny did this no one singing," stated a netizen.

Many other Drake fans too had a similar perspective on the performance and the audience rapping the lyrics instead of him. They complimented the track as well as the vibe of the crowd. A user commented:

"This song is iconic. I can't even hate on it."

"This is a flex man🔥🔥🔥," added a tweet.

"He'll always be the bigger artist," noted a user on X.

Drake kickstarted the Anita Max Win Tour on February 4, 2025

The Anita Max Win Tour will cover cities across Australia and New Zealand. As of now, Drake has already done two shows in Perth, four shows in Melbourne, and three shows in Sydney. On February 24, the Canadian rapper is set to perform in Brisbane before returning to Sydney for a final show on March 7.

The rapper would then move to New Zealand where he has two shows scheduled in Auckland on March 15 and March 16, thus ending the 16-day tour. On the first show in Perth, the rapper addressed the audience and seemingly referred to his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy said:

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive."

He also made a remarkable entry wearing a bullet hole-filled hoodie with smoke coming out of his back. As per reports by Complex, the entry which was also backed by Over My Dead Body instrumental, was a statement that he was still standing strong after the sensational beef with Kendrick.

During the tour, the rapper performed several tracks including Headlines, IDGAF, Rich Flex, Girls Want Girls, and The Motto. His next show is set to be held in Sydney on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The tour has been going on around the time that the much anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show took place in New Orleans, where Kendrick Lamar headlined it.

