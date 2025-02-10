"It could have been Lil Wayne" — Internet reacts as Mike Majlak claims it was "kinda snoozy" while Kendrick Lamar was performing at Super Bowl

The Fifth Vital author Mike Majlak was the latest one to react to Kendrick Lamar's much-anticipated halftime performances at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Majlak further did not seem too impressed with the performance. He later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, February 9, expressing his opinions through a series of tweets.

Calling the performance "kinda snoozy", Majlak also claimed that Lil Wayne would have been a much better choice, instead of Kendrick. In the tweet, Majlak wrote:

"Ugh i know it’s kendrick’s year but wayne would have this place on FIRE right now."

In a follow-up post, the author tweeted:

"Kinda snoozy I know Drake happy rn."

The video by Mike Majlak soon went quite viral after being circulated several times on social media. The post by @FearedBuck, with Majlak's video garnered about 800K views within just four hours since it was uploaded.

Several netizens responded with some siding with Mike Majlak's belief about having Lil Wayne instead of Kendrick Lamar. A user (@suayrez) tweeted:

"It could have been Lil Wayne but they had to play politics 💀."

Another one wrote on X:

"Should had Wayne instead smh."

"It was horrific ngl, Drake or Wayne would have done better," said another netizen.

"Lil Wayne the GOAT should have been the choice," commented another X user.

Many fans complimented Kendrick Lamar's performance and did not agree with Majlak's views. A user wrote on X:

"Kendrick's performance was surely captivating for many fans."

"Show looked good even if crowd wasn’t into it," another person said.

"It’s a half time performance not a concert…🤦🏽‍♂️," wrote a user defending Lamar.

Shaquille O'Neal wished Lil Wayne performed at the halftime show while being excited to see Kendrick Lamar

Mike Majlak was not the only one who wanted to see Lil Wayne perform at the Super Bowl this year. Shaquille O'Neal told Billboard during the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party red carpet that he wanted to see Wayne perform at the event even though he was excited about Lamar's performance. Upon being asked by the reporter if he was up for Kendrick's show, Shaq said:

"I'm excited but I still would've loved to see some Lil Wayne, some Master P. Just seven minutes. Just one song and get 'em out... Kendrick is a beast... he's going to do great hopefully..."

When Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline the show instead of Lil Wayne, many fans believed that Wayne would have been a better choice. This was because Wayne's a native of New Orleans, the place where the annual league championship game is being held this year.

Lil Wayne, too had reacted to the decision by conducting an Instagram live session in September, to talk about it. In the live session, he opened up about being "hurt" by the decision. Wayne also revealed that he was not "mentally ready" for the same.

Meanwhile, sports columnist and commentator Skip Bayless also took to X, and shared that he was not going to watch the halftime show "out of respect for Lil Wayne." Bayless further stated that according to him Wayne should have been performing, in Kendrick Lamar's place since the event was in New Orleans.

