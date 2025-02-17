"Why you complaining about music that's not for you" — Deon Cole reacts to people hating on Drake and PartyNextDoor's album

American actor and comedian Deon Cole reacted to the recently released album by Drake and PartyNextDoor. The album was officially dropped on Valentine's Day and includes guest appearances from artists like Chino Pacas and Yebba. The album further got some mixed reactions from the audience.

Ad

Cole eventually took to X on February 16, 2025, and addressed all the hate comments the album got. The video went viral after garnering over 370K views and over 5,000 likes. In the clip, Deon Cole said he initially decided not to pass any remarks but finally spoke up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Every comment I am looking at on Instagram is about Drake's album, and there's all men about their opinions about an artist they don't consider hip-hop..."

Cole additionally stated:

"It's like the album ain't for you. It's for those that like him and people that like that music. It's not for you... Like, why you complaining about music that's not for you?"

Ad

The 53-year-old comedian then went about comparing the situation with people not complaining about gospel songs when they wouldn't listen to them in the first place. Cole addressed the critics and asked again why they had been criticizing the album when it wouldn't suit their taste.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mixed reactions about Drake's album on social media included many listeners claiming the songs were boring and underwhelming, while others found it repetitive.

Netizens accused Drake and PartyNextDoor of copying Freddie Gibbs in their latest project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Among several remarks about the latest album by Drake, he is getting scrutinized for reportedly copying singer Freddie Gibbs. Many fans pointed out the similarities between the album name and the title of Gibbs' fifth studio album $oul $old $eparately. Both the titles replace the "S" with dollar signs.

Ad

Many claimed Drake and PartyNextDoor used bunnies on the back cover of the album, and that was similar to Freddie's rabbit imagery in his visuals. After many fans made such claims on social media, Freddie tweeted about it on February 13, 2025. He wrote:

"Damn they even stole the rabbits too."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gibbs released the album on September 30, 2022, and it was his fifth one. Drizzy and PartyNextDoor are yet to comment on these allegations as of now. Some of the tracks belonging to this album were Blackest in the Room, Zipper Bagz, Feel No Pain, Rabbit Vision, and Grandma's Stove, to name a few. Artists like Scarface, Pusha T, and Rick Ross were featured on the album.

The album arrived just a few days after Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. During this show, he even performed the sensational Not Like Us by censoring the part where he called Drizzy a 'p*dophile.' Apart from this, Drizzy's rumored ex, Serena Williams, was seen dancing to the track while Kendrick and SZA were performing.

Ad

Drake's latest release, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is available on Spotify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback