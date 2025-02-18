"The trend is worldwide" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Super Bowl performance recreated in a Tanzanian wedding

On Tuesday, February 18, a tweet about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance being recreated in a Tanzanian wedding was uploaded on X.

The tweet, uploaded by @KendrickChart, has since gone viral, receiving more than 681K views, 21K likes, and 3K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"The trend is worldwide, lol. I love it."

Some netizens expressed their surprise at a Super Bowl show going viral and being recreated globally.

"They are doing what they do. Coy us without knowing what they are mimicking. Do they know what 40 acres and mule means? No... For why is this done at a wedding? Because it's just cool looking..." - wrote an X user.

"I haven’t seen too many videos of people walking around with smoking hoodies on" - commented another.

"never seen any artiste Super Bowl halftime show go viral and recreated like this globally yet they termed it the worst Super Bowl halftime show ever lol" - replied a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others commended the Money Trees rapper for breaking records "all over the place".

"I thought they said the superbowl wasnt watched worldwide. love this." - posted a fourth user.

"Yah gotta be kidding me! My Baby, King @kendricklamar is breaking records all over the place while carrying the world on his back through story?! I love all my KINGS! KING K-DOT has special God given privileges 2address. Y’all give this KING his respect & space, TOO!" - added a fifth one.

"He was talkin bout yall in this song too.. lol but we appreciate the love" - commented a sixth netizen.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX returned to the no.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart

The tweet about Lamar's Super Bowl performance recreated at a Tanzanian wedding comes after his latest album, GNX, assumed the top position on Billboard's 200 album chart for a second time last week.

On Sunday, February 16, Billboard announced that the Backseat Freestyle rapper's sixth studio album jumped back on the chart's number 1 spot following his Super Bowl Halftime show on February 9. The return was also partly due to the set's release in physical formats.

Besides GNX, two other albums by K-Dot are currently on Billboard's album chart - his second album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (2012), and his fourth album Damn (2017).

All three of Kendrick Lamar's albums are currently ranking within the Billboard 200 album chart's top 10, making him the first rapper to have achieved the milestone in the history of the chart.

Out of the eleven songs Kendrick Lamar performed at the Halftime show, six were from his latest album - GNX, Squabble Up, Peekaboo, Man at the Garden, Luther, and Tv Off.

Two other tracks from his setlist - Humble and DNA - belong to his fourth album, DAMN. The remaining three are singles - one is from the Black Panther's soundtrack, and the other two are diss tracks from his rap battle with Drake last year.

One of the diss tracks- Lamar's megahit, Not Like Us - remains the highlight of the rapper's Halftime show. Kendrick strategically placed the track near the end of his set, to build anticipation about it among the audience, after teasing it throughout the set.

The reincarnated rapper, who had a lowercase "a" pendant hanging around his neck during the show, performed Not Like Us after SZA left the stage. Kendrick Lamar also self-censored "p*dophile" from the lyrics, but as he reached "a-minor" the whole stadium sang alongside him.

Before the song ended, tennis icon Serena Williams also appeared on stage as a featured guest, crip-walking to the song's hook, which made headlines.

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show came a week after the rapper won five Grammys for Not Like Us.

