"Make good music, and you’ll be fine" — Mustard shares his advice for Drake after Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance

On Monday, February 10, Mustard was interviewed by radio host Big Boy, where the record producer and DJ shared his experience of watching—and participating in—Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9.

At one point in the interview, also available on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel, Big Boy asked Mustard what advice he would offer to Drake in the wake of Lamar's Super Bowl performance. The 34-year-old responded by saying:

"I actually don’t think about what he could do... I just try to stay aligned with pure sh*t, like just... being on the right side of things, and not doing no tactics and gimmicks... Just make music, man. Make good music, and you’ll be fine."

Mustard was also asked about the large lowercase "a" medallion that hung from the Squabble Up rapper's neck during the performance. Per AllHipHop, the DJ didn't draw any direct connection between the pendant and the "a-minor" lyric in Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, as he said:

"I actually don’t know. I think that has something to do with pgLang, but I didn’t ask him [Lamar]. I actually just seen that chain when we walked."

Mustard and Kendrick have worked together on the rapper's 2024 superhit track, Not Like Us, with the former being credited as its producer.

Mustard called the "a-minor" moment of Kendrick Lamar's performance "electrifying"

Among other things, Mustard also described the moment when Kendrick Lamar performed his controversial diss track, Not Like Us, on the Super Bowl stage. Per the producer, the energy of the entire stadium heightened when the Father Time rapper recited the most provocative line of his track, which says "a-minor," alluding to Drizzy allegedly being attracted to underage women.

Mustard said:

"It felt electrifying... Everybody was just screaming. It was just like 'Oh this is crazy'... It was like a wave, you know... I think it was all the crowd."

Mustard joined the Count Me Out rapper in his Halftime Show performance towards the end of his set, as he performed his final song, TV Off. The DJ was dressed in jeans and a leather bomber jacket, and much like Lamar, he had a large "M" pendant hanging from his chain.

Before Mustard, Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar on stage during his performance of Not Like Us, and the tennis star was seen crip walking during the track's hook. Williams' dance on the diss track made headlines, mostly because of the rumors about her and Drizzy having dated in the past.

While the two never confirmed the news publicly, the Family Matters rapper has referenced Serena in many of his songs.

Another celebrity with a dating history with Drizzy who joined Kendrick Lamar on the Super Bowl stage was SZA. The Broken Clocks singer was dressed in an all-red outfit, as she performed All The Stars and Luther with K-Dot at the Halftime Show.

SZA also collaborated with the Money Trees rapper on two tracks of his recent album GNX - Luther and Gloria. Following their Super Bowl performance, the duo is also set to co-headline the upcoming Grand National Tour, kickstarting on April 19, 2025, and concluding on August 9, 2025. Meanwhile, two shows of the tour are also scheduled to take place in Drake's hometown, Toronto, on June 12 and 13.

SZA and Drizzy reportedly dated more than a decade ago, in 2009. However, their past relationship was revealed when Drake name-dropped her in his 2020 track, Mr. Right Now. In the song, he claims that they were once a couple.

The fourth guest artist to feature in Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show was Samuel L. Jackson, who opened the show for the rapper dressed in a suit themed on the American flag. Meanwhile, K-Dot squeezed in 10 songs in his 13-minute-long set at the Super Bowl.

