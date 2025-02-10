  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  • Which songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every track performed by Grammy-winning artist

Which songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every track performed by Grammy-winning artist

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:59 GMT
Which songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every track performed by Grammy-winning&nbsp;artist (Image credit: Imagn)
Which songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every track performed by Grammy-winning artist (Image credit: Imagn)

Kendrick Lamar had his second Super Bowl halftime show performance in the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup, although this was his first time headlining the event on Sunday. In 2022, the Compton, California-born rapper joined Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at SoFi Stadium when the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVII.

Succeeding Usher from the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Lamar selected specific songs for his performance, especially those that were impactful enough to keep the fans dancing and singing along.

He was introduced by legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson and started his performance with "Squabble Up," one of his hottest tracks at the moment. Lamar then went through his discography to keep fans engaged and did a solid job.

In the beginning, he seemed hesitant to sing "Not Like Us," but it was only a trick. He finished with "TV Off," but the viral song was included on his setlist. In the end, Kendrick Lamar's full Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show setlist was:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Squabble Up
  • HUMBLE
  • DNA
  • Euphoria
  • Man at the Garden
  • Peekaboo
  • Luther (ft. SZA)
  • All the Stars (ft. SZA)
  • Not Like Us
  • TV Off

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show felt shorter than others, but there was no doubt it was as impactful as they come.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी