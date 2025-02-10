Which songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl Halftime show? Listing every track performed by Grammy-winning artist

Kendrick Lamar had his second Super Bowl halftime show performance in the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles matchup, although this was his first time headlining the event on Sunday. In 2022, the Compton, California-born rapper joined Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at SoFi Stadium when the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVII.

Succeeding Usher from the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Lamar selected specific songs for his performance, especially those that were impactful enough to keep the fans dancing and singing along.

He was introduced by legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson and started his performance with "Squabble Up," one of his hottest tracks at the moment. Lamar then went through his discography to keep fans engaged and did a solid job.

In the beginning, he seemed hesitant to sing "Not Like Us," but it was only a trick. He finished with "TV Off," but the viral song was included on his setlist. In the end, Kendrick Lamar's full Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show setlist was:

Squabble Up

HUMBLE

DNA

Euphoria

Man at the Garden

Peekaboo

Luther (ft. SZA)

All the Stars (ft. SZA)

Not Like Us

TV Off

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show felt shorter than others, but there was no doubt it was as impactful as they come.

