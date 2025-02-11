"Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died" — Drake subtly changed lyrics to Certified Lover Boy track "Knife Talk" at Melbourne concert

Drake's recent performance at his Melbourne show on February 10, 2025, drew attention after the rapper subtly altered a lyric in his track, Knife Talk, from Certified Lover Boy. The Canadian rapper is touring Australia and New Zealand on his "Anita Max Win Tour" from February 4 to March 16.

While performing Knife Talk at the Melbourne show, the rapper modified a line that originally said, "Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies," to:

"Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many speculated that the line change was a response to Kendrick Lamar, who continued his feud with his rival during his Super Bowl halftime performance on February 9. Lamar performed Not Like Us, smiling directly at the camera as he rapped, "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young."

While he censored the "certified p*dophile" line, the crowd joined him as he rapped the track's iconic "A minor" part.

He also invited Serena Williams, who was rumored to have briefly dated the Canadian rapper in 2011, to crip walk during the diss track. Lamar even made references to his rival's ongoing defamation lawsuit with Universal Music Group during his 13-minute set, saying:

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”

Exploring the other times Drake seemingly referenced the beef during his tour

Drake has seemingly made subtle references to his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar during his ongoing tour. The feud, which took the rap industry by storm in 2024, carried over into 2025 after Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys for Not Like Us and performed the track for the Super Bowl crowd on February 9.

The "Anita Max Win Tour" began in Perth on February 4, just two days after Kendrick Lamar made history at the Grammys with Not Like Us. During his Perth show, the Canadian rapper reportedly appeared amid a cloud of smoke, wearing a hoodie riddled with bullet holes, to the instrumental version of his song Over My Dead Body. As the show concluded, he said:

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008. I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive."

Expand Tweet

The 6 God also altered the lyrics of one of his songs that mentioned NBA star LeBron James. For context, James and Drake had maintained a friendly relationship before the latter's rap feud with Lamar, with the Canadian rapper even sporting a tattoo of James on his left bicep.

However, rumors suggested that the two had fallen out after James was spotted at Lamar's Juneteenth pop-out show, where he performed many of his diss tracks aimed at Drake live for the first time.

Drizzy hinted at the rumored rivalry in a new track titled Irish Fighting Freestyle, released on Conductor Williams’ YouTube page. However, the track was never officially launched. Fans speculated that the Canadian rapper called out James in the track with the lyrics:

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s**t is personal to us and wasn’t just business / Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”

Drizzy further fueled theories of tension between him and the NBA star after changing a lyric while performing Nonstop during his second Perth show on February 5. The line, which originally said, "How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron," was altered to, "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man." The numbers were a reference to James' jersey numbers.

Expand Tweet

In other news, Drake will continue his "Anita Max Win Tour," with the next show scheduled for February 12 in Melbourne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback