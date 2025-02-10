"Most diabolical thing in beef history"— Netizens react to Super Bowl crowd loudly chanting "A-minor" during Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Rapper Kendrick Lamar recently performed his diss track, Not Like Us, aimed at Drake during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 9. As he sang the lines, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A-Minor," to take a jab at Drake, the crowd at the Superdome joined in and sang along.

Not Like Us was the final track in the months-long rap war between Kendrick and Drake in 2024. Through this line, he addressed Drizzy as a p*dophile. He also claimed that The Toronto rapper has a fascination for young women. In the track, he raps:

"Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young, You better not ever go to cell block one, To any bi**h that talk to him and layin’ love, Just make sure you hide your little sister from ’em."

The clip from Lamar's performance quickly went viral on social media, with many accounts on X sharing it. Under @popbase's tweet of the video, one said the beef was diabolical:

“This is the most diabolical thing in beef history. Like…… oh Kendrick you are a petty betty.”

Others shared similar sentiments, praising both Lamar and the show. One person mentioned that the entire crowd was screaming, while another said they experienced goosebumps from the performance.

“I can't believe we got to witness this,” one said.

“The whole crowd screaming “A MINORRRRR” was perfect,” commented another user.

“Goosebumps all over,” one wrote.

On the other hand, many netizens were focused on Drake and his perspective on the beef. One person sarcastically suggested that someone should check on him, while another claimed it was over for Drake.

“LMFAOOOO KENDRICK RUNNING UP THE SCORE A YEAR LATER DRAKE IS DONE,” another one said.

“OH DRAKE IS COOKED ITS ACTUALLY OVER LMAOOOOO,” said another one.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us performance at Super Bowl comes amid Drake's lawsuit against UMG

Lamar dissed Drake again (Image via Getty Images)

The New Orleans crowd was ecstatic when Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning song Not Like Us at Super Bowl LIX. He finally sang it after hinting at it throughout the show.

According to a February 9 report from the Hollywood Reporter, Lamar performed Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, Euphoria, Man at the Garden, and Peakboo before delivering Not Like Us and saying,

"Play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

This was a reference to the ongoing legal issues surrounding the song. Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. The lawsuit targets both the song's distribution and promotion, alleging that it spreads inaccurate and harmful information about Drake.

According to The Source's report from February 10, Drake's legal team issued a statement condemning UMG's alleged involvement in the incident before Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. His lawyer said:

“UMG wants to paint itself as a defender of artistic freedom, calling its actions ‘entertainment.’ But there’s nothing entertaining about p*dophilia or child abuse in real life."

As mentioned, Not Like Us was the last straw in Kendrick and Drake's months-long feud in 2024. In the track, Lamar denounced Drake's cultural identity and affiliations with Atlanta and criticized his sexual conduct. Additionally, Kendrick targeted some of the rapper's October's Very Own (OVO) friends, including rapper Baka Not Nice (also known as Travis Savoury), security guard Chubbs, and PartyNextDoor.

The song achieved the longest run at the top of the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. In fact, Lamar performed Not Like Us five consecutive times during his debut at The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.

