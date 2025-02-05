"Bro can’t take the L and move on" — Netizens react to Drake changing his LeBron James lyric while performing 'Nonstop' in Perth

Drake kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour on February 4, 2025, in Perth, Australia, and his performance made headlines for a subtle yet evident lyric adjustment to his track Nonstop. The original lyrics of the song feature Drizzy comparing himself to LeBron James by stating:

"“B*tch, I move through London with the euro-step / Got a sneaker deal and I ain’t break a sweat / Catch me ’cause I’m goin’ outta there, I’m gone / How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?"

However, while rapping to the track in Perth, the rapper mentioned:

"How I go from 6 to 23 but not Lebron, man"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Internet users speculated that Drake made a subtle change in his lyrics after he unfollowed LeBron James in October 2024 after he attended Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert over the summer. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Bro can’t take the L and move on"

Expand Tweet

More reactions on X read:

"He thinks lebron cares when hasn’t acknowledged him once since the beef" an X user commented

"This dudes so f*cking butt hurt, it’s pathetic!" another X user mentioned

"Nx**a still mad that Bron had a good time at the Pop out." an internet user stated

"Drake beefing with Lebron in 2025. What a sad fall off. Sad!" another internet user said

On the other hand, fans of the Passionfruit rapper supported his decision to take a dig at LeBron James:

"LeBron is the least loyal superstar in history…not sure why Drake trusted him." an X user tweeted

"Valid, LeBron is one fake person and Drake shouldn’t forgive him" a netizen said

"Obviously why yall want him be friends with someone who was actively supporting someone else call him all kinds of things" another netizen mentioned

"This is a fake DM" - DJ Akademiks clarifies Drake did not comment on LeBron James' marriage, dismissing Chris Blake Griffith's screenshot

According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated January 7, 2025, Chris Blake Griffith shared a now-deleted screenshot on Instagram showcasing his alleged chat with Drizzy. In the screenshot, the rapper reportedly commented on his legal situation against Universal Music Group by drawing a parallel to LeBron James' marriage:

"Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about Lebron cheating on his wife."

Expand Tweet

However, on January 8, 2025, podcaster DJ Akademiks, who is also known to be a Drake supporter, took to X to dismiss the alleged rumors spread by Chris Blake Griffith and tweeted:

"This is a fake DM. Drake called buddy a Rat..... he got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. end of story. "

In another tweet, Akademiks mentioned that his source was "the boy", indicating that it was Drizzy himself who clarified that the DM posted by Chris Blake Griffith was fake.

The recent instance at the Perth concert is not the first time Drizzy has called out someone who switched sides on him during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. On January 3, 2025, the One Dance rapper dropped a track called Fighting Irish Freestyle wherein he rapped about facing conflicts and betrayal from his former friends.

Despite giving subtle hints of his discontent with LeBron James, neither Drizzy nor the NBA player has commented on their recent equation publicly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback