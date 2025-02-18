"That’s not a beef, that’s a remake of Single White Female" — Bill Maher urges Kendrick Lamar "to get over Drake" as he disses Super Bowl performance

Bill Maher recently weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar - Drake feud, claiming that he's tired of their beef. According to HotNewHipHop, the comedian criticized the GNX rapper for his focus on Drizzy during most of his Halftime show in a recent episode of his HBO show, Real-Time with Bill Maher, saying:

"Kendrick Lamar has to get over Drake... Six diss tracks and a halftime performance? That’s not a beef, that’s a remake of Single White Female. Frank Sinatra made 1,400 records, and not one was hating on Tony Bennett. Stevie Wonder never made an album called 'Ray Charles Can Kiss My Black A**'."

For the unversed, Single White Female is a 1992 psychological thriller movie that revolves around obsession and identity theft.

Maher also added how "sad" it was that a rapper from California couldn't get along with a rapper from "our 51st state. Bill's opinion of the Super Bowl Halftime show comes days after singer-rapper, Kid Rock, shared his thoughts on it on Real Time.

Kid Rock said Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show was "the epitome of DEI blowing up"

On February 14, Valentine's Day, Kid Rock joined Bill Maher on Real Time, where he put forward his opinion of Kendrick Lamar's Halftime show. Rock started by saying that while he respected the show, it wasn't his cup of tea.

Then revealing the reason behind his respect for the Squabble Up rapper's show, he added:

"You know, I grew up loving, emulating hip-hop, all things hip-hop — break dancing, deejaying, graffiti, rapping, and so I understand the culture a little bit more than most. And when I say most, of course, I mean white people."

The All Summer Long rapper also claimed that Lamar wouldn't have gotten the gig if not for the NFL's DEI initiative, continuing:

"This was the epitome of DEI blowing up. Because the NFL was all this DEI, end racism, all this stuff. They got Jay-Z in there booking this. Kendrick Lamar goes out there and basically turns DEI into an IED. It’s all Black people, or all people of color, speaking to his crowd, in the hood, Black people. It was like the most exclusive thing ever and I’m like, ‘F**k yeah, that’s awesome.’ I’m laughing my a** off."

Kendrick Lamar's setlist for the Halftime show - which took place in New Orleans' Caesar's Super Dome on February 13 - contained 11 songs, including his megahit diss track from 2024, Not Like Us.

Wearing a large pendant of the lowercase "a" during the show, Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track towards the end of his show, right before his last song, Tv Off. The Count Me Out rapper not only self-censored "p*dophile" in the song but also brought out Serena Williams, who crip-walked to its hook.

The tennis icon's appearance on the diss track made headlines, due to multiple speculations about Williams and Drake having dated in the past.

The other artists who made special features in Kendrick's Halftime show include Samuel L. Jackson, SZA - Lamar's collaborator, and Mustard - the record producer behind Not Like Us.

The Broken Clocks singer joined Kendrick Lamar on stage for Luther and All the Stars. They both will embark on the Grand National Tour, starting April 19 in Minnesota and ending August 9 in Sweden. Of the 39 scheduled shows, two will be at Toronto’s Rogers Centre—Drake’s hometown.

On the same day as his Halftime show, Kendrick Lamar was also announced as the first rapper to have over a billion streams in the US as a lead artist, HotNewHipHop reports.

