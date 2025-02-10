 "In other words you hate Black music" — Netizens react as Ben Shapiro says he couldn't understand a word Kendrick Lamar was singing at Super Bowl

On Monday, February 10, Ben Shapiro tweeted his review of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime show, claiming that he didn't understand "a word" of his rap.

In his tweet, the political commentator complimented Kendrick Lamar's voice and accent, citing its comprehension as the "only problem". Shapiro's tweet has since gone viral tweet, receiving 1.2 million views, 28K likes, and 1.5K retweets.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"In other words you hate Black music."

Some netizens expressed their shock at Shapiro's review tweet, claiming it was an outcome of him being too busy "tweeting about how great" he was to actually listen to Lamar.

"Wow, I'm shocked. A conservative can't understand a word being said by someone with a 'beautiful accent'. I guess that's what happens when you're too busy tweeting about how great you are to actually listen." - commented an X user.

"No one is forcing you to comment on it, Ben. You can move on if you don't have anything to say." - wrote another one.

"Can’t we have country, or AC/DC , Metallica , Ghost , or anything that would actually be good?" - added a third netizen.

Meanwhile, other netizens claimed that they liked the high effort and choreography of K-Dot's performance, which didn't emphasize on s*xuality or political references.

"I liked the performance; low sexuality, low political reference (from what I could tell), high choreography, high effort with lots of people. Good proof of work IMO" - posted a fourth user.

"I understood everyword he said, it's being cultural relevance, you have to know what the words actually represent. No shade." - commented a fifth one.

"My kids explained the significance of not like us to me, knowing the backstory makes it pretty good really" - replied a sixth user.

"It was refreshing to see everyone was fully clothed. Not a Kendrick fan in the slightest lol" - wrote a seventh one.

Kendrick Lamar brought out several artists during his performance

Kendrick Lamar, who headlined the Halftime show in the Super Bowl game on Sunday, brought out several artists during his set. Samuel L. Jackson was the first one to appear during his 13-minute set, who was followed by SZA later. The GNX rapper performed collaborative tracks like Luther and All The Stars with her.

Towards the end of his set, as Lamar performed his 2024 superhit track, Not Like Us, the tennis icon, Serena Williams joined him on the stage. Following that, Kendrick closed his performance with Tv Off, for which Mustard joined him.

Opening his show squatting over a Buick GNX, Kendrick Lamar was dressed in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue and white bomber jacket for his set. A silver chain was around his neck, with a large silver small letter "a" hung from it, as a reference to the "a-minor" lyrics from Not Like Us.

Lamar squeezed in eleven songs within thirteen minutes. The following songs were performed in his set:

Bodies Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man At The Garden Peekaboo Luther (with SZA) All The Stars (with SZA) Not Like Us TV Off

Before Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson Paak. He had two solo performances and one with Eminem. This year marks his first time headlining the Halftime Show.

